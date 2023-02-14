Voidtrain Is A Craft Survival Game Set On A Train Floating In Space

Riding a train through space, fighting monsters to defend it along the way, is certainly a unique way to spend your Saturday nights.

Hypetrain Digital have released a trailer for Voidtrain, an action game currently on Early Access on Steam and Epic Games Store, and officially releasing this 2023.

The trailer briefly sums up what the game is about, but if you were wondering if you were fighting the train, or going through the train to take control of it, neither is true. You are the engineer running the train, and you will spend most of your time protecting the train from natural enemies, or picking up items to eventually upgrade your train.

This is the description Hypetrain Digital has placed on the Steam and Epic pages:

“Become a crew member of an interdimensional express! Discover a mysterious world inhabited by deadly creatures, treasures, and much more. Gather materials, upgrade your train, and create better weapons. Play solo or in 4 player co-op!

A Fresh Take on the Survival Genre

You play as mechanics who have fallen into a new world for them with their own rules and laws. Discover it, learn to survive in it, explore it. Immerse yourself in a new amazing adventure. On the way you will meet outlandish creatures, many secrets, puzzles and challenges. Gather resources for crafting useful items and structures that help in your survival. Customize the train the way you want to, as you adventure between the amazing worlds of Voidtrain.

The Interdimensional Express

Start with a tiny trolley. What comes out of it further depends on you. Build, expand, customize, choose the type of engine between different eras – and play the game your way!

Discover the void world

Together with your mechanic, learn to survive in a new environment. A unique world with its own rules – where gravity sometimes does not apply. Gather resources, explore the stations and islands scattered along the way, and hunt the creatures that inhabit them.

Unique adventure

The generation of the environment, events and objects around the player, as well as the choice of the player himself, will make every adventure you have in Voidtrain truly stand out. Each time there’s a new path to go on, new lands to discover, and a new train to build!”

Here are Voidtrain’s system requirements:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-Bit Windows 7/8/10

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 or analogue with 2GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 25 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX®-compatible

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-Bit Windows 7/8/10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or analogue with 4 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 25 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX®-compatible

Voidtrain also has some interesting ratings on its Epic Games Store page. Players on Early Access have noted that Voidtrain is great for beginners, relaxing, has easy combat, and quickly understood controls. This feedback does make it seem like Voidtrain is a pushover, but given that very little of the game has been revealed so far, this may not be an entirely accurate description. Given it uses procedural generation as well, it’s likely no issue to add a difficulty setting, or possibly better, changing difficulty in game to keep it interesting.

Still, it’s interesting that Voidtrain is at least easy to get into at the beginning. For a high concept project like this, combining open world, crafting, survival, and combat, and wrapping it up with an entirely new game concept, is very daunting to pull off. It seems Hypetrain Digital has been doing well in this regard so far, and we all look forward to the game release.

You can watch the game trailer below.