Hogwarts Legacy: How To Complete Defence Against The Dark Arts Class | Walkthrough

Everything you need to know to complete the Defence Against The Dark Arts Quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

You might be a promising wizard with access to some of the most powerful forms of magic known to wizardkind, but that doesn’t mean much if you can’t defend yourself or weave a basic incantation. This is where classes come into play – more specifically, this is where Defence Against The Dark Arts comes in.

Professor Hecat will be your guide through the mysterious world of Dark Arts (and how to defend against it). Hogwarts Legacy has many classes to complete, but these classes in particular will teach you how to be a powerful duelist and combatant. Like all quests, you can track them by going into your Field Guide. From there, simply follow the waypoints to the classroom.

Defence Against The Dark Arts Class

The class starts with some rambunctious flinging spells at each other in a rather uncoordinated (and unsupervised Duel). This quickly escalates into a dragon skull being dislodged and plummeting towards the bonce of one of the combatants. Thankfully, Professor Hecat is there to save the day, and at the same time, demonstrate not only her ability as a Witch but the power of the spell you are about to learn, Levioso.

Hecat was once an Unspeakable, which, as the title suggests, is not something anyone knows about. However, this does, once again, lend credence to her credentials as a Defense Against The Dark Arts Professor. You would do well to pay attention.

Learning Levioso

The point of this class is to learn Levioso. Levioso is similar to the Wingardium Leviosa spell – a Charm from the books – however, Levioso seems to be far more immediate in its levitational abilities. Learning is not tricky, and like every spell in Hogwarts Legacy, you will be required to complete a simple minigame.

Direct the arrow around the Levioso Rune whilst hitting the button prompts to race a chase red line. If you complete the Rune before you are caught, you learn the spell. If you fail, you will have to try again (and again…) until you pass.

Once you have done the motions, you will be asked to practice on a nearby dummy. Simply cast the spell to move on.

Duelling Sebastian Sallow

Doing simple wand motions, verbalising various incantations, and casting on wooden dummies is one thing, but performing against a live opponent is something else entirely. Since this is Defence Against The Dark Arts, not being able to cast under pressure will certainly lead to a quick death.

To make sure you can perform, you will have to duel one of the boisterous sods who almost destroyed that dragon from earlier, Sebastian Sallow. Whilst Sallow looks like a bit of a tool – especially since he is part of the much-maligned Slytherin House – he is actually a major player in Hogwarts Legacy.

Despite all of that, you need to duel him – and win. This duel will introduce Protego Charms (coloured shields) as well as the aforementioned Levioso. This duel, despite introducing several new mechanics, is very simple. All you have to do is cast Levioso. This will shatter his Protego Charm, leaving him exposed to your basic spells. Fire away whilst he is in the air. Repeat this process twice to launch Sebastian off the Dueling Platform to win the duel.

Reward For Completing Defence Against The Dark Arts Class

Like with all quests in Hogwarts Legacy, you will receive a hefty chunk of EXP for completing this class. As this is a Main Quest, you will gain more than you would for most other activities to boot. Not only that, but you can now cast Levioso at any time. This unlocks more puzzles in the castle and will be vital to your progress through the game from here on out.

Finally, you will have a conversation with Sebastian Sallow. He will introduce you to an unsanctioned duelling club called Crossed Wands. This is a series of Side Quests you can complete to gain more combat experience – very handy indeed.

That’s all we have for Hogwarts Legacy for now. Be sure to check out our other Walkthrough, Lists and Guides for more Hogwarts content.