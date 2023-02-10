Hogwarts Legacy: All Quiz Answers | Test Solutions Guide

Sometimes, you’ll actually do some school-related activities in Hogwarts Legacy. Further into the game, you’ll encounter a character that wants to quiz you on Wizarding World trivia — basically any esoteric knowledge of the Harry Potter universe counts. If you’re a casual fan of the series, or just stuck with the movies, these questions really get into the weeds. There are some really hard questions here, so we’re going to provide answers for all three rounds. You can complete the quest and earn your potion rewards. One step closer to 100% completion, right?
Quiz Round #1 | 5 Questions & Answers
- Q1: Before the invention of the Golden Snitch, which magical creature was used in a game of Quidditch?
- A1: The Golden Snuggery
- A2: The Golden Snidget [CORRECT]
- A3: The Snake Bird
- Q2: Which potion is commonly known as ‘Liquid Luck’?
- A1: Felix Felicis [CORRECT]
- A2: The Alihotsky Draught
- A3: The Pepperup Potion
- Q3: The tale of the Three Brothers involves which magical artefacts?
- A1: The Founders’ relics
- A2: Horcruxes
- A3: The Deathly Hallows [CORRECT]
- Q4: Which ball in Quidditch is the largest?
- A1: The Snitch
- A2: The Bludger
- A3: The Quaffle [CORRECT]
- Q5: True or false: Polyjuice Potion allows the drinker to change species?
- A1: True
- A2: False [CORRECT]
Quiz Round #2 | 10 Questions & Answers
- Q1: What governmental body directly preceded the Ministry of Magic?
- A1: The Wizards’ Council [CORRECT]
- A2: The International Confederation of Wizards
- A3: The Order of Merlin
- Q2: Which dragon breed is the smallest?
- A1: The Antipodean Opaleye
- A2: The Peruvian Vipertooth [CORRECT]
- A3: The Ukrainian Ironbelly
- Q3: Who founded the village of Hogsmeade?
- A1: Hengist of Woodcroft [CORRECT]
- A2: Elfrida Clagg
- A3: Quincy Hog
- Q4: The Hidebehind was accidentally created by cross-breeding a ghoul with what other Magical Creature?
- A1: A Lethifold
- A2: A Runespoor
- A3: A Demiguise [CORRECT]
- Q5: What is the only spell known to repel a Lethifold?
- A1: The Knockback Jinx
- A2: The Stunning Spell
- A3: The Patronus Charm [CORRECT]
- Q6: Who published the Law of Elemental Transfiguration?
- A1: Gamp [CORRECT]
- A2: Evangeline Orpington
- A3: Laverne de Montmorency
- Q7: What does the Hogwarts motto translate to?
- A1: Knowledge is the real magic.
- A2: Never tickle a sleeping dragon. [CORRECT]
- A3: Look before you leap.
- Q8: Which magical creature is the only one known to produce eggs through its mouth?
- A1: The Basilisk
- A2: The Ashwinder
- A3: The Runespoor [CORRECT]
- Q9: Where is Ilvermony School of Witchcraft and Wizardly located?
- A1: Mount Greylock [CORRECT]
- A2: The Pyrenees
- A3: The Amazon Rainforest
- Q10: What is the most powerful potion known to wizardkind?
- A1: Elixir to Induce Euphoria
- A2: Verocitaserum
- A3: Amortentia [CORRECT]
Quiz Round #3 | 10 Questions & Answers
- Q1: Emeric the Evil was killed in a duel against who?
- A1: Egbert the Egregious [CORRECT]
- A2: Sir Agravaine
- A3: Beatrix Bloxam
- Q2: If a Chaser keeps their hand on the Quaffle as it goes through the goal, what foul are they committing?
- A1: Blatching
- A2: Haversacking [CORRECT]
- A3: Stooging
- Q3: A bite from a Mackled Malaclaw has the unusual side effect of causing what?
- A1: Hairy ears
- A2: Bad luck [CORRECT]
- A3: Webbed feet
- Q4: What plant excretes Stinksap?
- A1: Mimbulus mimbletonia [CORRECT]
- A2: Fluxweed
- A3: Sopophorous Bean
- Q5: The Pepperup Potion evolved from a remedy created by which 12th century wizard?
- A1: Bowman Wright
- A2: Basil Flack
- A3: Linfred of Stinchcombe [CORRECT]
- Q6: In the Wizard and the Hopping Pot, what does the elder wizard leave for his son in the Hopping Pot?
- A1: A single slipper [CORRECT]
- A2: His wand
- A3: A smaller pot
- Q7: The Snallygaster is native to which region of the world?
- A1: The Scottish Highlands
- A2: The Amazon Rainforest
- A3: North America [CORRECT]
- Q8: Who is the Muggle knight featured in The Fountain of Fair Fortune?
- A1: Sir Amset
- A2: Sir Luckless [CORRECT]
- A3: Sir Lancelot
- Q9: The world’s largest Kelpie is also known by what other name?
- A1: Gallingatua
- A2: Pantagruel
- A3: The Loch Ness Monster [CORRECT]
- Q10: Who was the first Minister for Magic?
- A1: Ulrik Gamp [CORRECT]
- A2: Cadmus Peverell
- A3: Ethelred the Ever-Ready
Complete all three rounds of quiz questions to earn free potions and complete the quest.