Hogwarts Legacy: All Quiz Answers | Test Solutions Guide

Sometimes, you’ll actually do some school-related activities in Hogwarts Legacy. Further into the game, you’ll encounter a character that wants to quiz you on Wizarding World trivia — basically any esoteric knowledge of the Harry Potter universe counts. If you’re a casual fan of the series, or just stuck with the movies, these questions really get into the weeds. There are some really hard questions here, so we’re going to provide answers for all three rounds. You can complete the quest and earn your potion rewards. One step closer to 100% completion, right?

Quiz Round #1 | 5 Questions & Answers

Q1 : Before the invention of the Golden Snitch, which magical creature was used in a game of Quidditch? A1: The Golden Snuggery A2: The Golden Snidget [CORRECT] A3: The Snake Bird

Q2 : Which potion is commonly known as ‘Liquid Luck’? A1: Felix Felicis [CORRECT] A2: The Alihotsky Draught A3: The Pepperup Potion

Q3 : The tale of the Three Brothers involves which magical artefacts? A1: The Founders’ relics A2: Horcruxes A3: The Deathly Hallows [CORRECT]

Q4 : Which ball in Quidditch is the largest? A1: The Snitch A2: The Bludger A3: The Quaffle [CORRECT]

Q5 : True or false: Polyjuice Potion allows the drinker to change species? A1: True A2: False [CORRECT]

Quiz Round #2 | 10 Questions & Answers

Q1 : What governmental body directly preceded the Ministry of Magic? A1: The Wizards’ Council [CORRECT] A2: The International Confederation of Wizards A3: The Order of Merlin

Q2 : Which dragon breed is the smallest? A1: The Antipodean Opaleye A2: The Peruvian Vipertooth [CORRECT] A3: The Ukrainian Ironbelly

Q3 : Who founded the village of Hogsmeade? A1: Hengist of Woodcroft [CORRECT] A2: Elfrida Clagg A3: Quincy Hog

Q4 : The Hidebehind was accidentally created by cross-breeding a ghoul with what other Magical Creature? A1: A Lethifold A2: A Runespoor A3: A Demiguise [CORRECT]

Q5 : What is the only spell known to repel a Lethifold? A1: The Knockback Jinx A2: The Stunning Spell A3: The Patronus Charm [CORRECT]

Q6 : Who published the Law of Elemental Transfiguration? A1: Gamp [CORRECT] A2: Evangeline Orpington A3: Laverne de Montmorency

Q7 : What does the Hogwarts motto translate to? A1: Knowledge is the real magic. A2: Never tickle a sleeping dragon. [CORRECT] A3: Look before you leap.

Q8 : Which magical creature is the only one known to produce eggs through its mouth? A1: The Basilisk A2: The Ashwinder A3: The Runespoor [CORRECT]

Q9 : Where is Ilvermony School of Witchcraft and Wizardly located? A1: Mount Greylock [CORRECT] A2: The Pyrenees A3: The Amazon Rainforest

Q10 : What is the most powerful potion known to wizardkind? A1: Elixir to Induce Euphoria A2: Verocitaserum A3: Amortentia [CORRECT]

Quiz Round #3 | 10 Questions & Answers

Q1 : Emeric the Evil was killed in a duel against who? A1: Egbert the Egregious [CORRECT] A2: Sir Agravaine A3: Beatrix Bloxam

Q2 : If a Chaser keeps their hand on the Quaffle as it goes through the goal, what foul are they committing? A1: Blatching A2: Haversacking [CORRECT] A3: Stooging

Q3 : A bite from a Mackled Malaclaw has the unusual side effect of causing what? A1: Hairy ears A2: Bad luck [CORRECT] A3: Webbed feet

Q4 : What plant excretes Stinksap? A1: Mimbulus mimbletonia [CORRECT] A2: Fluxweed A3: Sopophorous Bean

Q5 : The Pepperup Potion evolved from a remedy created by which 12th century wizard? A1: Bowman Wright A2: Basil Flack A3: Linfred of Stinchcombe [CORRECT]

Q6 : In the Wizard and the Hopping Pot, what does the elder wizard leave for his son in the Hopping Pot? A1: A single slipper [CORRECT] A2: His wand A3: A smaller pot

Q7 : The Snallygaster is native to which region of the world? A1: The Scottish Highlands A2: The Amazon Rainforest A3: North America [CORRECT]

Q8 : Who is the Muggle knight featured in The Fountain of Fair Fortune? A1: Sir Amset A2: Sir Luckless [CORRECT] A3: Sir Lancelot

Q9 : The world’s largest Kelpie is also known by what other name? A1: Gallingatua A2: Pantagruel A3: The Loch Ness Monster [CORRECT]

Q10 : Who was the first Minister for Magic? A1: Ulrik Gamp [CORRECT] A2: Cadmus Peverell A3: Ethelred the Ever-Ready

Complete all three rounds of quiz questions to earn free potions and complete the quest.