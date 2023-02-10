Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation Trophy Stats Reveal Most Popular House

Hogwarts Legacy is officially out. It’s been a long wait for some players, but now that the early access period is up, the official game has launched into the marketplace. Of course, the big question is just which house you will be sorted into. This title has become a massive hit already, with the title hitting impressive numbers from both Steam and Twitch. That was just the early access release of the game, too, as the numbers will continue to rise this weekend when most players are finally getting their hands on the title. With that said, some of you might be wondering just how popular some of the houses are compared to each other.

Fortunately, we have a slight indication of what houses might be a bit more popular than others. Today, through the PSNProfiles website, we can get a look at how often some trophies are earned compared to others. This is actually a way to see how many players are gravitating toward a particular house over the others. By looking at four trophies in particular, we can get an idea at the current moment which house is coming out on top. Of course, being that this is just a newly released game, the house popularity could shift around over time.

Hogwarts Legacy House Trophies

The Toast of the Town (House Slytherin) – 13.65%

The Gryffindor in the Graveyard (House Gryffindor) – 11.13%

The Wise Owl (House Ravenclaw) – 8.5%

The Auror’s Apprentice (House Hufflepuff) – 6.67%

So as it stands right now, the most popular house right now is Slytherin. That might be a surprise to some, but it looks like they are keener on taking the darker pathway in this game. Following after is house Gryffindor, with Ravenclaw coming in after. But it looks like the least desirable house to be sorted into is Hufflepuff. Again, being that this game just launched fully for players worldwide will result in these house popularities being shifted around. Likewise, the ability to go back and replay the game might sway some more popularity for these houses.

Currently, players can dive into Hogwarts Legacy today on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, those on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms will be receiving the game later on in the year. In the meantime, you can view our Before You Buy coverage of the title in the video we have embedded below.