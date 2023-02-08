Hogwarts Legacy Hits Massive Numbers On Steam From Early Access Players

Hogwarts Legacy has become a massively anticipated video game. Despite the controversies surrounding the title, there seem to be more than a few eagerly awaiting players waiting to start their magical journey. Of course, there’s never really knowing how many players would jump into a game until the title launches. While we’re still a couple of days away from the official launch of Hogwarts Legacy, we already see some impressive numbers coming out. This is due to the early access period some players were getting, thanks to the Deluxe Edition.

The Hogwarts Legacy game was first released into the marketplace on February 7, 2023. But this was only for those players that picked up the Deluxe Edition of the game. Those players that pre-ordered that edition were granted a few days of early access to the game. So we are seeing a ton of content, streams and more importantly, numbers popping up online today. With the game not officially out into the marketplace, those that have early access have managed to hit over 300,000 concurrent players through Steam. This information was gathered through SteamDB and reported by Gamerant.

That’s a massive number of concurrent players, and it’s only taking note of those on Steam. The total number of players is immensely higher than that. For instance, SteamDB wouldn’t tally users playing on competitor platforms like the Epic Games Store or console platforms. With the game available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms, there are quite a few witches and wizards going through their magical journey of being a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. We’re even seeing plenty of positive reviews from critics, so this open-world RPG is shaping up to be a mega-hit when it does launch officially.

In fact, if you want more insight into the game, then we have you covered. Embedded below, you’ll find our video Before You Buy coverage of Hogwarts Legacy. Meanwhile, if you’re looking to purchase this game, Hogwarts Legacy will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms this February 10, 2023. Likewise, you’ll find the game available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch platforms later on in the year.