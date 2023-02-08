Hogwarts Legacy Has Record-Breaking Arrival On Twitch

Hogwarts Legacy_20230204011552

You might be wondering how so many people are enjoying Hogwarts Legacy right now, even though the game’s official release date isn’t until the 10th. There are two answers to that. The first is that plenty of review codes for the game have gone out. Those reviews paint the game positively, and people are very excited about its main release date. However, if you bought the “Special Edition” for the title, you were granted early access to the game a few days before everyone else. Due to that, the game is already setting records on Twitch.

By “records,” we’re talking about the concurrent viewers’ record. That means the number of people who were watching various streams of people playing Hogwarts Legacy. Due to the early access, 1.3 million viewers were checking out those streams, according to VGC. Quite an impressive number. Only two games in Twitch’s history did more than that, and remember; this was the early access users! So people really wanted to see what the game was like and get a glimpse of what their own magical adventures would be like within.

That said, there was a more profitable reason to watch these streams. There were “Twitch Drops” going on through these streams. If you watched the official game stream on Tuesday for more than 20 minutes would get gear within the title that you usually wouldn’t get until later. So we’re sure that brought a few gamers to the Twitch stream.

Regardless of motives, one thing that can be said is the game looks to be everything that was promised and more. Within the reviews, critics said that the game had an expansive world, story, and combat system to enjoy. The visuals were tight, and it was a blast roaming the magical world to see what you might find.

The biggest complaints were some technical issues, and some of the story beats didn’t feel as grand as they could’ve been.

Most will ignore those issues because they’ve never had an experience like this within a video game. The Harry Potter franchise has indeed been turned into games in the past, but they were limited in what you could do as they had to follow the book/movie plot. But here, you can craft your own story, legacy, and journey.

So if you’re one of the many who haven’t had early access to the game, get ready, as your tale will begin on Friday.