Hogwarts Legacy: Which House To Pick? | Best House For You

Hogwarts Legacy is here! But you might be wondering, “what house should I pick?” If you are already a fan of Harry Potter, you know that sorting houses are a big part of the game, and there are four different houses you could be in, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin. A sorting hat will be placed on your player’s head and you will be sorted into a house…of your choosing and not randomized like in the books and movies. So now comes the important decision, choosing what house you should be in.

Picking Your Hogwarts Legacy House

If you haven’t already done the sorting ceremony over on the Wizarding World website, where some people sorted themselves into their houses before the game launched. You will be asked two choices which are “I can’t wait to start classes” or “I can’t wait to explore” which don’t really make any difference. The sorting hat will ask these as a way to give recommendations of what house to pick.

After you answer the question, the hat will then ask you to pick between the four different qualities of the houses. Daring is Gryffindor, Curiosity is Ravenclaw, Loyalty is Hufflepuff, and Ambition is Slytherin. This doesn’t really do much or afford what house you want to be in, at the end of the day you will be able to override the suggestions the hat gives you and pick the house you want.

House Choice Gryffindor Daring Ravenclaw Curiosity Hufflepuff Loyalty Slytherin Ambition

What Hogwarts Legacy House Should You Pick?

After you answer the questions about the sorting hat, it will suggest a house, if you don’t like it, you will be able to select a different house simply by selecting the Circle button if you are on PlayStation or the B button if you are on Xbox. From there, you will be able to manually pick any of the four Hogwarts houses to be sorted into. Then you will just need to confirm your choice by hitting Square on PlayStation or X on Xbox.

Some of you might be wondering what the best house choice would be in Hogwarts Legacy, and honestly, there isn’t one. However, there are a few differences to take into consideration. Whichever house you pick will determine which companion you have. Also, each house has its own common room which is located in different parts of the school. Also, this one is probably obvious, your robe and necktie will be centered around whichever house you pick.

House Companion House Colors Gryffindor Natasi Onai Red & Gold Ravenclaw Amit Thakkar Blue & Bronze Hufflepuff Poppy Sweeting Yellow & Black Slytherin Sebastian Sallow Green & Silver

Hopefully this helps you pick your Hogwarts House!