Dead Space Remake: How to Restore Power to the Junction

A lot of time in the Dead Space remake is devoted to having the protagonist, Isaac Clarke, fix technical issues on the USG Ishimura. It makes sense, after all, since Isaac is an engineer but the problems don’t suddenly stop when he finally makes his way planetside onto Aegis VII in the final chapter of the game, Chapter 12: Dead Space.

In the final hours of the game, Isaac is tasked with restoring power to the junction. Luckily, solving the puzzle is simple, it just requires a little bit of exploration and searching through every nook and cranny in a room. Here’s what you need to know about how to restore power to the junction in the Dead Space remake.

More Dead Space guides:

| How to Replace the Damaged Tram | Power Nodes Explained | How to Get Security Clearance Level 1 | ‘Scan RIG to Unlock Workstation’ Explained | How to Fast Travel | How to Restart the Centrifuge | How to Find Autopsy Location | How to Get Security Clearance Level 2 | How to Beat the Brute Boss Fight | Is There a Photo Mode? | How to Get the Line Gun | How to Beat the Hunter Boss Fight (First Encounter) | Tissue Sample Location | How to Beat the Leviathan Boss Fight | How to Get Security Clearance Level 3 | How to Destroy Interior Tethers | How to Fix the Comms Array | Front Toward Enemy Trophy Guide | Z-Baller Trophy Guide | How to Beat the Hunter Boss Fight (Second Encounter) | What is Peng? | How to Reposition the Marker |

How to Restore Power to the Junction

After escorting the Marker into the Transfer Junction on Aegis VII in Chapter 12: Dead Space and being told by Nicole that you need to restore power, follow your quest marker into the room with the Tether Generator. Once inside, take the elevator to your right down to the ground level where you’ll find four screens saying that the generator is offline.

To solve the puzzle, you’ll need to locate three batteries and plug them in to power the generators: west, central, and east. Luckily, getting your hands on all three batteries is really simple and doesn’t even require you to fight off any necromorphs.

To find the first battery, search the right corner of the room closest to the elevator you took to get to the ground floor. You’ll find the battery sitting near some crates and two item boxes. Open the boxes and take what’s inside, then grab the battery and plug it into one of the receivers.

The second battery is located in the opposite corner of the room behind some crates that you’ll need to move with your kinesis RIG. Toss the crates aside, grab the battery, and then plug it in.

The third battery is actually already plugged in, but just not into one of the generators. It’s what powered the elevator you used earlier, but you won’t need to take the elevator again so grab the battery from the wall and plug it into the final generator.

Once all three batteries are in, interact with the console in the center of the room and you’ll have completed the puzzle.