Dead Space Remake: How to Get the Line Gun | Weapon Location

Depending on which difficulty setting you choose, ammo can be a scarce thing to come by in the Dead Space remake meaning that players will need all the weaponry they can get their hands on if they want to survive the horrors hiding inside the depths of the USG Ishimura. Most of the nine weapons featured in Dead Space are found either along the main path or slightly off it, but one weapon, in particular, is easily missed.

The Line Gun is an excellent weapon for defending a position against multiple necromorphs, but a lot of players make it to the end of the game without ever finding it. Here’s everything you need to know about finding the Line Gun in the Dead Space remake.

Dead Space Remake: Line Gun Location

You’re able to find the Line Gun in Chapter 4: Obliteration Imminent after you get security clearance level 2 from Hammond in the captain’s nest. If you don’t go and grab it right away, it’ll still be yours for the taking later, but when you return to the medical wing to find it, you’ll have to jump through a few hoops.

Getting the Line Gun in Chapter 4

As soon as you get security clearance level 2 from Hammond in the captain’s nest and beat the Brute boss fight, leave the bridge and use the tram to go to the Medical Ward. Once there, head into the Ishimura Clinic, then through the ER and into ER Hallway A. On the right side of the hallway, you’ll find a door locked with security clearance level 2 that you can now get into. Inside, you’ll find the Line Gun sitting on the ground in a pool of blood.

Getting the Line Gun in Chapter 5

If you’ve waited until Chapter 5: Lethal Devotion to get the Line Gun, you’ll need to follow the main story for a little while. Return to the Medical Wing and follow the main objective until you’ve fought off the regenerating necromorph, the Hunter, and the objective changes to read “Lift the Lockdown.” Continue through the rooms on the main path until you get locked into the Ishumura Clinic with some necromorphs and the Hunter. Fight your way through them and use the battery on the ground to power the door leading to ER Hallway A.

When you make it to the hallway, you’ll find a door on the right locked with security clearance level 2 that you can now access thanks to Hammond’s upgrade. If you go inside, you’ll find the Line Gun sitting on the floor in a pool of blood alongside some ammo, a power node, and a small handful of other items.

Getting the Line Gun After Chapter 5

If you missed the Line Gun in Chapter 5, it’ll still be there for you to grab, you just won’t have to deal with the pesky regenerating Hunter. Follow the steps listed above for getting the gun in Chapter 4.