Dead Space Remake: How To Unlock The New Secret Ending | Marker Fragment Locations Guide

Dead Space adds more than just a coat of paint to the 2008 survival-horror shooter. The 2023 remake adds new scares, new mechanics for exploring the monster-infested ship, and remixed encounters that’ll scare even die-hard fans of the original. And one of those features is a totally new secret ending. Statements from the developers confirmed the secret ending, and now that players have the game in their hands, they might be wondering how exactly you can access it.

The new ending is a nice bonus for players that want to experience more Dead Space scares — even the developers are afraid of the game — and there is something very scary waiting for players returning for a second cycle through the sci-fi adventure. This is what we know about the new ending in Dead Space, and how to get it.

Secret Ending Guide | New Features

[Work-in-Progress: We’re still playing through Dead Space! We’ll update this article once we discover more.]

As revealed by the official Dead Space twitter account, there will be a New Game+ mode, allowing your Isaac to restart the adventure with everything you’ve unlocked. To balance out your beefed-up loadout, NG+ is a remixed version of the campaign, with new enemy types and harder encounters.

New Game+ is unlocked after completing the story campaign. NG+ allows you to restart with all your upgrades and gear intact. Playing through NG+ adds new features not found in the standard playthrough.

New Game+ Features New Phantom Variant Necromorphs Level 6 Advanced Suit Secret Ending

The Secret Ending is only available through NG+. NG+ promises steeper difficulty, with new Necromorph Variants and improved gear like the Level 6 Advanced Suit that can only be unlocked in NG+. Just playing through NG+ isn’t enough. To get the ending, you need to collect 12 Marker Fragments.

How To Unlock The Secret Ending | Locations Guide

To unlock the secret ending, you must play in NG+ and locate 12 Marker Fragments during your playthrough.

Fragment #1 : Hangar-Cargo-Tram Control F1 | Maintenance Bay – Found in the same room as the Data Board objective.

: Hangar-Cargo-Tram Control F1 | Maintenance Bay – Found in the same room as the Data Board objective. Fragment #2 : Medical F1 | Dr. T. Kyne – CSO Office – Found on the desk in the office with Kyne’s hologram, on the object to pilot the shutter.

: Medical F1 | Dr. T. Kyne – CSO Office – Found on the desk in the office with Kyne’s hologram, on the object to pilot the shutter. Fragment #3 : Engineering F3 | Engine Room – In the upper-right corner of the Engine Room on the map. In a very dark corner. Use the glowing purple of the fragment to find it.

: Engineering F3 | Engine Room – In the upper-right corner of the Engine Room on the map. In a very dark corner. Use the glowing purple of the fragment to find it. Fragment #4 : Bridge F1 | Break Room – On the floor in the creepy room with the ritual circle.

: Bridge F1 | Break Room – On the floor in the creepy room with the ritual circle. Fragment #5 : Medical F4 | Dr. C. Mercer – 250 Office – Found in the office while working on lifting the lockdown.

: Medical F4 | Dr. C. Mercer – 250 Office – Found in the office while working on lifting the lockdown. Fragment #6 : Medical F4 | Cryogenics – This one is very tricky. Go to the southwest door leading to the hallway south of Cryogenics, then turn around and look at the top of the machinery. You’ll have to pull the marker to you.

: Medical F4 | Cryogenics – This one is very tricky. Go to the southwest door leading to the hallway south of Cryogenics, then turn around and look at the top of the machinery. You’ll have to pull the marker to you. Fragment #7 : Hydroponics F4 | East Grow Area – Another tricky one. While on the way to pilot the shutter to the planet surface, look for glowing purple light in the dark of the zero-g section.

: Hydroponics F4 | East Grow Area – Another tricky one. While on the way to pilot the shutter to the planet surface, look for glowing purple light in the dark of the zero-g section. Fragment #8 : Mining F5 | Mineral Samples – Found in the small storage room on the quest to the SOS Beacon.

: Mining F5 | Mineral Samples – Found in the small storage room on the quest to the SOS Beacon. Fragment #9 : Communications Hub F2 | N/A – In the large zero-g room with disgusting flesh growth, look in one of the dark crevasses of the meat wall. There’s a purple light inside.

: Communications Hub F2 | N/A – In the large zero-g room with disgusting flesh growth, look in one of the dark crevasses of the meat wall. There’s a purple light inside. Fragment #10 : Crew Quarters F3 | Deluxe Shift Bunks – On the desk in the long bunk room. Look on the east wall.

: Crew Quarters F3 | Deluxe Shift Bunks – On the desk in the long bunk room. Look on the east wall. Fragment #11 : Crew Quarters F3 | Inquiry Desks – Found on a desk in the ransacked office.

: Crew Quarters F3 | Inquiry Desks – Found on a desk in the ransacked office. Fragment #12: Hangar-Cargo-Tram Control F1 | Cargo Bay – In the southeast corner of the large room. You’ll find the last fragment on the floor near a shelf.

With all 12 fragments, travel to the ritual site in Crew Quarters F3 | Captain’s Quarters. Interact with the strange shrine and a message will begin. This initiates the secret ending. If you want to experience it yourself, just follow these steps. If you want to know what happens, check out the spoilers below.

SECRET ENDING SPOILERS:

After placing all 12 markers on the shrine, a voice will speak to Marcus. After that, progress the story by escaping the ship and landing on the planet below. Defeat the final boss, then escape on your waiting ship. Isaac escapes the planet, then talks to Nicole — Isaac’s deceased partner who no appears very much alive. She speaks to him. Isaac states that they’re not ready to go home just yet. He has to build something first. Something that she’ll like. Nicole approaches from the shadows, placing a hand on Isaac, her face still in shadow as Isaac grins like a maniac. Naturally, Isaac has become one of the Marker’s followers.

That's it for the ending! Check it out for yourself and let us know — was this ending worth the wait? Is it a fitting addition to Dead Space canon?