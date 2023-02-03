Dead Space Remake: Z-Baller Trophy Guide

There are a handful of fun side objectives that players can mess around with in the Dead Space remake. From the shooting gallery to the game’s new side quests, there’s plenty for players to do who are spending their time exploring off the beaten path. One of the best side activities is the Z-Ball mini-game found on the USG Ishimura’s crew deck.

While simply playing Z-Ball is a reward in itself, you can get some great in-game rewards for playing well and unlock the “Z-Baller” trophy if you’re skilled enough. Here’s everything you need to know about playing Z-Ball in the Dead Space remake.

More Dead Space guides:

| How to Replace the Damaged Tram | Power Nodes Explained | How to Get Security Clearance Level 1 | ‘Scan RIG to Unlock Workstation’ Explained | How to Fast Travel | How to Restart the Centrifuge | How to Find Autopsy Location | How to Get Security Clearance Level 2 | How to Beat the Brute Boss Fight | Is There a Photo Mode? | How to Get the Line Gun | How to Beat the Hunter Boss Fight | Tissue Sample Location | How to Beat the Leviathan Boss Fight | How to Get Security Clearance Level 3 | How to Destroy Interior Tethers | How to Fix the Comms Array | Front Toward Enemy Trophy Guide |

How to Get the Z-Baller Trophy

To unlock the “Z-Baller” trophy, you’ll need to “complete level 6 in zero-G basketball.” In order to even find the z-ball court, you’ll need to have progressed in Dead Space‘s story to Chapter 10: End of Days. Once you make it there, continue following the main path of the story until you make it to the Zero-G gym in the crew deck.

Once you make it to the Zero-G gym, go inside the Z-Ball court through the giant circular doors across from the prize lockers. Inside, you’ll be able to fly around freely. When you enter, you’ll be ambushed by a few baby necromorphs so take them out so you don’t have to deal with them during the Z-Ball game.

Fly to the ground where you came in and start the Z-Ball game by interacting with the screen and you’ll be given a few seconds to prepare. Fly to the center of the room facing the colored holes in the wall and get ready to play.

The goal of Z-Ball is to shoot a basketball into the colored holes using your kinesis RIG to reach a score threshold before the time limit runs out. In order to unlock the “Z-Baller” trophy, you’ll need to beat the game’s sixth and final level by scoring over 220.

In order to beat level six, fly to the center of the room after starting the game and immediately grab the ball once it comes out of one of the tubes coming out of the walls. It’s best to spend the entire game already aiming down your sights so that you can quickly grab the balls using your RIG and throw them as soon as you line up a shot.

For each shot you make, you’ll earn 5 points, but if you make it into a hoop that’s lit up, you can earn 10 points. While you should be prioritizing the illuminated hoops, if there isn’t one that’s available, it’s always best to shoot the ball into a non-glowing hoop while you wait for another to start glowing.

As you climb the levels, the holes will be temporarily covered so make sure that you’re not shooting into one that’s about to be blocked off. You can tell when the metal covering is going to block a hoop because it’ll shake slightly before pushing itself down. With a little bit of practice, you should be able to reach level 6 in no time, earning you the “Z-Baller” trophy and unlocking all six prize lockers in the Zero-G gym.