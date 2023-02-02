Dead Space Remake: How to Destroy Interior Tethers

While it would be pretty far from being considered a puzzle game of any sort, the Dead Space remake still has its fair share of puzzles and problems for players to solve when they’re not cutting their way through the mutated remains of the USG Ishimura’s crew. Most puzzles in the remake have the same solutions as their counterparts in the original 2008 survival horror classic, however, with the revamped mechanics that the remake brings to the table, some have caused veterans of the series to start scratching their heads.

As you play through Dead Space and make it to Chapter 7: Into the Void, you’ll eventually be tasked with destroying the gravity tethers keeping the SOS beacon locked in the ship with no explanation of how to do that. You can certainly start blasting away at the environment if you don’t know what to do, but ammo can be scarce and you likely won’t have much luck with that. Here’s everything you need to know about destroying the interior and exterior tethers in Dead Space.

How to Destroy Gravity Tethers

When you make it to the Mining Bay, Isaac with talk with Daniels over the radio and say that he’s going to have to free the asteroid that’s held in the room with force and then the objective will appear to destroy the tethers. While you can start flying around in zero gravity as soon as you enter the room, focus your attention on the circular machine in the center of the room right where you came in. As the machine rotates, you’ll see small purple fuses momentarily revealed.

To destroy the tether, hit it with a stasis blast to slow it down, and then destroy one of the fuses with your weapon. Although there are multiple fuses on the tether, you’ll only need to break one of them for the tether to be put out of commission. Repeat this process with the tether located on the ceiling. If you need more stasis charge, you’ll find a stasis dispensary in the hallway where you entered the Mining Bay from.

Once the two interior gravity tethers are dealt with, you’ll need to take out the two exterior ones. Fly into space exiting the ship via the gap between the wall and the asteroid making sure that you won’t be killed by the sweeping mining arms that span the rock’s circumference. When you make it outside, you’ll find two more tethers on either side of the asteroid. Take them both out stopping at the O2 and stasis dispensaries.

After you’ve gotten rid of all four gravity tethers, the SOS beacon will be launched and you’ll be free to return to the mining wing of the Ishimura.