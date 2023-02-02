Dead Space Remake – All Chapter 6: Environmental Hazard Log Locations

Dead Space Remake is a loving recreation of the 2008 survival horror classic. Carried over from the original are the Logs, a type of collectible that can come in multiple forms with some steering you down the game’s main story path while others provide some lore and backstory to the events of the game both major and minor characters. There are a total of 188 logs with two Achievements tied to them, one for collecting 75 logs called Story Teller and the other for collecting 150 logs called Legend Teller. This guide will show players where to find all of the audio log collectibles in Chapter 6: Environmental Hazard in the Dead Space Remake.

A problem in Hydroponics is causing the air quality across the USG Ishimura to drop rapidly. If not fixed, it won’t be the necromorphs ripping the survivors apart that will kill them, but simply poisonous fumes. Isaac heads to Hydroponics to help Dr. Elizabeth Cross solve the issue. This guide will break down where to find all of the logs in Chapter 6: Environmental Hazard of the Dead Space Remake.

All Chapter 6 Logs in Dead Space Remake

There are three types of logs you can find in Dead Space Remake: Collectible Logs found throughout the Ishimura in both Audio and Text form, Story Logs that will play at certain points in the game that are unmissable when your team or fellow survivors contact you, and what I’m going to call Action Logs that are very missable as they will only play when specific actions are taken at specific points in the game and unable to be attained if missed unless loading an earlier save or going into New Game Plus.

This guide will mark Story and Action Logs so you know when a log is either missable or unmissable. All Collectible Logs can be collected at any point of the game before the Point of No Return in Chapter 11: Alternate Solutions, so if you miss any of these don’t worry. You can still go back and get them as long as you aren’t at the game’s final chapter. Chapter 2: Intensive Care of Dead Space Remake contains a total of 22 logs: 14 Story Logs, 3 Action Logs, and 5 Collectible Logs.

Log #1: Hydroponics Access

Unmissable log. Daniels will call you at the start of Chapter 6 for this log.

Log #2: Find a Workstation

Unmissable log. Plays as you make your way to Hydroponics Tram Station.

Log #3: Cross’s Log 01

Once you reach Hydroponics Tram Station, you will find this audio log sitting on a table.

Log #4: The Leviathan

Unmissable log. Will play as you make your way through the tunnel toward the door label Food Storage area.

THE NEXT TWO LOGS ARE CONNECTED TO ONE ANOTHER: Only one of Logs 5 & 6 can be unlocked in a single playthrough. In order to fill out the full log list, you will need to go into New Game Plus and do the method of unlocking the other log that you missed mentioned below.

Log #5: Go to Food Storage

MISSABLE LOG: This log will play in the Hyrdoponics Central Hub if you craft the Enzyme BEFORE going into the tunnel toward Food Storage.

Log #6: Inject the Wheezers

MISSABLE LOG: This log will also play in the Hyrdoponics Central Hub after you craft the Enzyme if you go into the tunnel toward Food Storage first before crafting the key item.

Log #7: Cross’s Log 02

You can find this Security Terminal in the West Grow Chamber next to the elevator and just outside West Seedling Room B. Interact with the Terminal to access this log.

Log #8: Use the Enzyme

MISSABLE LOG: When you encounter the first Wheezer, shoot it a few times instead of using the Enzyme. This will prompt Cross to call you. You must do it on the first one as the log will not play if you shoot any other Wheezers.

Log #9: Jacob and Nicole

Unmissable log. Will automatically play after injecting the first Wheezer.

Log #10: Corruption

Found in Cross’s Office with the second Wheezer.

Log #11: Help Me…

Unmissable log. Plays after you enter Hydroponics Control with the fourth Wheezer.

Log #12: Ghosts on the Monitor

Unmissable log. Will play upon entering the East Grow Chamber.

Log #13: Cross’s Log 3

Found on the steel walkway in the East Grow Chamber sitting on the ground.

Log #14: Corporate Assholes

Unmissable log. Plays on your way to Air Filtration Tower after being grabbed by a tenticle.

Log #15: Technical Manual

After making your way through the fire tunnels, you can find this log sitting on the ground of the Annex Control Room above the area with the fire puzzle.

Log #16: I Need You

Unmissable log. Will play when you return to East Seedling Room B.

Log #17: Space the Leviathan

Unmissable log. Will play once you inject the final Wheezer.

Log #18: Bad Ideas

Unmissable log. Plays right outside of Food Storage before the Leviathan boss fight.

Log #19: Finish It Off!

Unmissable log. Will play once you reach the second phase of the Leviathan boss fight.

Log #20: Head Back Inside

Unmissable log. Plays once you defeat the Leviathan.

Log #21: The SOS Beacon

Unmissable log. Plays once you return to the airlock from Food Storage.

Log #22: Go to the Mining Deck

Unmissable log. Plays right after the previous log finishes.

With all of that found, you now have all of the collectibles in Chapter 6: Environmental Hazard in the Dead Space Remake. You can now continue to Chapter 7: Into the Void.

