The Day Before Developers Release 10 Minutes Of Gameplay Footage

The history of The Day Before is quite an interesting one. This title blew up with fans anticipating its release but then came the delays. There were questionable reports on whether this game was real or not. While we inched closer to the fabled launch date, another fiasco came up, which prompted the game to be delisted from Steam. A trademark dispute is going on, and we’re not sure just how likely this title will actually make its way out into the marketplace.

Regardless, earlier today, we reported that the developers would be releasing gameplay footage of the title. Fortunately, that came to fruition, and the public was given ten minutes of the gameplay. You can check out the footage above. As you can likely imagine, the response has been mixed with some feeling that the title will not live up to what players expected. Meanwhile, there are those who feel that the developers are on the right path. It’s hard to say just how well the development team will be able to keep up with their new intended game release date.

With the new footage, we’re given a look at the day and night cycle. But more importantly, the gameplay showcases two players venturing into a smaller outskirt town from the city as they attempt to find some loot. You’ll watch some scavenging, fighting off undead zombies, and the inventory system. You’ll even get a look at customizing your weapon to deal more damage, along with crafting up some precious gear to make survival a bit easier.

For now, it’s a waiting game to see if the development studio is able to keep up with the new launch date. Furthermore, since the new release date is not until November, it would be nice to continue seeing new content showcasing the game. Although, the community of players that were eager to enjoy this game may still be hesitant to mark down their calendars for its release. But if you’re inclined to keep this game on your radar, The Day Before is now slated to launch into the marketplace on November 10, 2023. When the title does release into the market, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.