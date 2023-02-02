Dead Space Remake – All Chapter 5: Lethal Devotion Log Locations

Dead Space Remake is a loving recreation of the 2008 survival horror classic. Carried over from the original are the Logs, a type of collectible that can come in multiple forms with some steering you down the game’s main story path while others provide some lore and backstory to the events of the game both major and minor characters. There are a total of 188 logs with two Achievements tied to them, one for collecting 75 logs called Story Teller and the other for collecting 150 logs called Legend Teller. This guide will show players where to find all of the audio log collectibles in Chapter 5: Lethal Devotion in the Dead Space Remake.

After receiving a supposed video call from Nicole, Isaac returns to Medical to try and find her. Instead of finding his lost girlfriend, however, he finds himself trapped with the mad Unitologist doctor Challus Mercer as well as his test subjects and seemingly unkillable Hunter. This guide will break down where to find all of the logs in Chapter 5: Lethal Devotion of the Dead Space Remake.

All Chapter 5 Logs in Dead Space Remake

There are three types of logs you can find in Dead Space Remake: Collectible Logs found throughout the Ishimura in both Audio and Text form, Story Logs that will play at certain points in the game that are unmissable when your team or fellow survivors contact you, and what I’m going to call Action Logs that are very missable as they will only play when specific actions are taken at specific points in the game and unable to be attained if missed unless loading an earlier save or going into New Game Plus.

This guide will mark Story and Action Logs so you know when a log is either missable or unmissable. All Collectible Logs can be collected at any point of the game before the Point of No Return in Chapter 11: Alternate Solutions, so if you miss any of these don’t worry. You can still go back and get them as long as you aren’t at the game’s final chapter. Chapter 5: Lethal Devotion of Dead Space Remake contains a total of 12 logs: 7 Story Logs, No Action Logs, and 5 Collectible Logs.

Log #1: Follow Nicole’s Signal

Unmissable log. Will play when you arrive to Medical Tram Station.

Log #2: Locked In

Unmissable log. Enter the Security Center of the Medical section. All the doors will be locked as you enter and the log will play.

Log #3: Mercer’s Volunteer

This log is found in the Observation Room, the same location you found another log back in Chapter 2. Make your way into Imaging Diagnostics and take the small elevator to the upper floor. Make your way crossed the destroyed walkway and then enter the Observation Room. You will find this audio log on a desk.

Log #4: Open the Door!

Unmissable log. After you meet Dr. Mercer, he will release his Hunter on you and lock you in the Chemical Lab with the creature. Survive for some time and Isaac will receive a call from Daniels, playing this log.

Log #5: Hunted

Unmissable log. Plays once you escape your first encounter with the Hunter.

Log #6: Dr. Kyne’s Dementia

Continue through Medical until you reach the ER Hallway A. Sitting on a medical bed near a door that requires Level 2 Security Clearance to unlock is this audio log.

Log #7: Sterile Instruments

Another log near a Chapter 2 collectible, this audio log is found in ER Hallway B towards the ICU. At the end of the long hallway to find this log on a medical bed.

Log #8: Harris’s Choice

Found on a desk in the Intensive Care Unit.

Log #9: Mercer’s Journal

This text log is round on the desk of Dr. Mercer’s office.

Log #10: Our Air Supply

Unmissable log. When the dying person in Mercer’s room tells you about the poisoned air, you will get a call from Daniels.

Log #11: Get to Cryogenics

Unmissable log. Plays after returning to the entrance of Medical and re-activating life support.

Log #12: Go to Hydroponics

Unmissable log. Plays after you freeze the Hunter in Cryogenics.

With all of that found, you now have all of the collectibles in Chapter 5: Lethal Devotion in the Dead Space Remake. You can now continue to Chapter 6: Environmental Hazard.

