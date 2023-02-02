Dead Space Remake – All Chapter 2: Intensive Care Log Locations

Dead Space Remake is a loving recreation of the 2008 survival horror classic. Carried over from the original are the Logs, a type of collectible that can come in multiple forms with some steering you down the game’s main story path while others provide some lore and backstory to the events of the game both major and minor characters. There are a total of 188 logs with two Achievements tied to them, one for collecting 75 logs called Story Teller and the other for collecting 150 logs called Legend Teller. This guide will show players where to find all the audio log collectibles in Chapter 2: Intensive Care in the Dead Space Remake.

With the Kellion destroyed and no way off the Ishimura, Issac and the surviving members of his team formulate a plan to find Captain Mathius and get his RIG to gain access to the ship’s Command Computer. With the deceased captain’s body in the Medical wing, Issac heads out deeper into the necromorph-infested vessel. This guide will break down where to find all of the logs in Chapter 2: Intensive Care of the Dead Space Remake.

All Chapter 2 Logs in Dead Space Remake

There are three types of logs you can find in Dead Space Remake: Collectible Logs found throughout the Ishimura in both Audio and Text form, Story Logs that will play at certain points in the game that are unmissable when your team or fellow survivors contact you, and what I’m going to call Action Logs that are very missable as they will only play when specific actions are taken at specific points in the game and unable to be attained if missed unless loading an earlier save or going into New Game Plus.

This guide will mark Story and Action Logs so you know when a log is either missable or unmissable. All Collectible Logs can be collected at any point of the game before the Point of No Return in Chapter 11: Alternate Solutions, so if you miss any of these don’t worry. You can still go back and get them as long as you aren’t at the game’s final chapter. Chapter 2: Intensive Care of Dead Space Remake contains a total of 19 logs: 7 Story Logs, No Action Logs, and 12 Collectible Logs.

Log #1: Destroy the Barricade

Unmissable log. It will play automatically when you enter the Medical area’s Security Station right after getting the Pulse Rifle.

Log #2: Patient Harris

Make your way into Imaging Diagnostics and make your way to the circuit breaker at the opposite end of the room from where you entered. Power the breaker with the nearby battery and reroute the power to the label that says “Doors.” With the door unlocked, you can now enter the Consultation Room and will find the audio log on a nearby table.

Log #3: Calculated Risks

Return to the circuit breaker, reroute power to the elevator right next to the breaker and take it up to the next floor. Make your way crossed the destroyed walkway and then enter the Observation Room. You will find this text log on a nearby bed.

Log #4: Found a Hydrazine Tank

Unmissable log. Progress down the main path until you acquire the Hydrazine Tank, at which point this log will play.

Log #5: Shook the Whole Ship

Unmissable log. On your way back to Imagining Diagnostics when you are in the vacuum, Hammond will call you and this log will play.

Log #6: Almost Got Me

Unmissable log. As you descend down a destroyed elevator shaft in zero gravity, Hammond will once again call you for this log.

Log #7: Nicole’s Log

After you complete the quarantine event in the Main Lab area, head to the floor beneath the entrance you came through via a small elevator. Enter Nicole’s Office to find this audio log on her desk. This log will also begin the “Scientific Methods” Side Mission. You can find Gameranx’s full guide on that mission here.

Log #8: Anonymized Transcript

Also in Nicole’s Office, you can find a text log on the bookshelf to the right of her desk.

Log #9: Marker Discovery

Still in the Main Lab across from Nicole’s Office is the office of Dr. Kyne. Enter his room to find this text log directly to the left of the entrance.

Log #10: They Defy Death Itself

The final log you will find in the Main Lab, go to the bathroom to find this audio log sitting on the ground in front of a toilet.

Log #11: Vital Personnel

Make your way to the Biological Prosthetics Center, the area where you are introduced to the Lurker enemy (the small ones with the tendrils coming from their backs.) Right next to the elevator on a computer station is this text log.

Log #12: Found a Shock Pad

Unmissable log. Plays once you pick up the Shock Pad key item.

Log #13: Find the Captain’s Rig

Unmissable log. Now with both the Hydrazine Tank and Shock Pad, return to the Security Station and destroy the barricade to play this log

Log #14: Patient Observations

Enter the Emergency Room and find this log sitting on a medical bed.

Log #15: Rats in the Walls

Progress through the Emergency Room and to the end of the ER Hallway B towards the ICU. Right next to the door to the ICU is a Security Terminal that you can interact with to get this audio log.

Log #16: Colony’s Problems

To the right of the previous log, go all the way down the long hallway to find this on the floor.

Log #17: Autopsy Report

Enter the Morgue where you will find the Captain’s body. To the right of the entrance to where you will find the body of Mathius, you will find this text log on a table.

Log #18: Transmitting Codes

Unmissable log. After picking up the RIG of Captain Mathius and killing the necromorphs that attack the Morgue, this log will play.

Log #19: Go to Engineering

Unmissable log. It will automatically while in the elevator that you take to leave the Morgue.

With all of that found, you now have all of the collectibles in Chapter 2: Intensive Care in the Dead Space Remake. You can now continue to Chapter 3: Course Correction.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for guides, tips, and tricks on the achievements and trophies for the Dead Space Remake.

