Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater comes with a ton of camouflage that can be equipped to help players with sneaking through the game. One of the Face Paints, however, that can be unlocked doesn’t just add to the Camo Index and actually provides the ability to have unlimited ammo as long as it is worn. This item is known as the Infinity Face Paint and can completely change how the game is played. Getting this item isn’t easy, as it requires players to track down an urban legend and keep it safe for the entirety of the game. This guide will show players how to unlock the Infinity Face Paint in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Unlock the Infinity Face Paint in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

To get the Infinity Face Paint, you will need to either get the Tsuchinoko or FOXHOUND Rank at the end of the game. To get the first title, you will need to reach the end of the game with the legendary Tsuchinoko snake. This is a secret animal that can only be captured in specific locations with a Mousetrap. You will also need to recapture it later in the game when you lose all your gear.

The Tsuchinoko can’t be seen with Thermal Goggles or Motion Sensors, so trying to find this elusive snake is hard. Luckily, there is a very easy way to catch the animal without having to actually find it. You can capture the Tsuchinoko in the Graniny Gorki South jungle, the same area where you fight The Fear boss fight. Go to the southern part of the area and climb up to the path that leads into the Ponizovje Warehouse area. Put down all of your Mousetraps right on the cliff that leads into the jungle. Walk into the Ponizovje Warehouse, walk back out into Graniny Gorki South, and then save your game.

Your Mousetraps should all have caught something. Walk into them to pick up the items inside. If none of them caught the Tsuchinoko, reload your save. This should change which animals are in the Mousetraps. Repeat this process until you get the Tsuchinoko. When you get this legendary snake, you will get the “Believe It or Not!” Achievement and Trophy.

Now, you will need to carry the Tsuchinoko all the way to the end of the game. This is pretty simple, but there is one point in the game where the Tsuchinoko will escape its cage and you will need to recapture it. After you beat The Sorrow and reach Tikhogornyj: Behind Waterfall to meet with EVA, you will get your gear back. This includes your Mk22 Tranq Pistol. Go back through the waterfall and return to Tikhogornyj. Standing at the entrance to the waterfall, go to the left to find the fat Tsuchinoko on the ground. Tranq it to recapture it.

Now just beat the game with the Tsuchinoko in your inventory. This will earn you the Tsuchinoko Rank at the end of the game and you will get the Infinity Face Paint.

The other way is to beat the game with a FOXHOUND rank. This is the hardest rank to achieve in the game as it requires you to complete the game very quickly without any alerts, no continues, low damage and a low number of severe injuries. All of this must be done on Extreme or European Extreme. You can track your progress through your game by going into the pause menu and going to the “Record & Titles” tab. This will show you your kills, continues, alerts, etc. Here is the full breakdown of how to achieve the FOXHOUND Rank:

Difficulty: Extreme or European Extreme

Play Time: Less than 5 Hours

Continues: 0

Alert Phases: 0

Serious Injuries: 20 or fewer

Total Damage Taken: 5 LIFE Bars or less

LIFE Medicine: 0 Used

Special Items: None

When wearing this Face Paint, all of your weapons will have unlimited ammo. It is important to note that this is a Special Item, meaning equipping this Face Paint will lock you out of achieving certain ranks if it is used. To equip the Face Paint, go into the Camouflage menu and select “Infinity” in the Face tab.

You now know how to unlock the Infinity Face Paint in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.