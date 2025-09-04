Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – How to Find All Plants and Animals | Gastronome Achievement Guide

To survive Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, players will need to scavenge for food when Snake’s stamina gets low. The food that can be found includes all of the flora and fauna that make up the jungle and beyond. All of the plants and animals make up the Food Collection. If players collect and eat each item in the Food Collection, they will unlock the Gastronome Achievement and Trophy. Players who want to get this achievement will need to know where to find all of the plants and animals in the game. This guide will show players how to find all plants and animals in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

All Plant and Animal Locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

There are a total of 49 items in the Food Collection, which are broken down into 5 different categories: Snake, Land-based Animals, Water-Based Animals, Mushrooms, and Other. To fill out the Food Collection and get the Gastronome Achievement, you will need to find all of these plants, animals, and food and eat them. You don’t need to capture them alive; you just need to collect and eat them. If you collect one of these items but don’t eat it, it won’t be added to the collection. This can be done across multiple playthroughs. Many of these plants and animals can be found in several different locations, so I will be breaking down some of the earliest or most convenient places to find each plant and animal.

Collecting all of the Plants and Animals, as well as the 4 Medicinal Plants that aren’t part of the Food Collection, in a single playthrough will unlock the MARKHOR Rank, which will unlock the EZ Gun. To unlock the Achievement, you will need to go into the Extras menu and select Food Collection after you have captured and eaten every single item in the collection. When you enter the menu after eating all of the items in the game, a prompt will pop up telling you the gallery is complete and that you can now hear EVA’s voice lines for when she eats each animal. Entering the completed menu will unlock the Gastronome Achievement and Trophy.

Snakes

There are a total of 12 Snakes that you can find throughout Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

King Cobra

The King Cobra can be found in Dremuchij North during Operation Snake Eater. Look in the tall grass in the middle of the path to the right of the crashed drone that Snake flies into the mission in and that The Boss shoots up during Operation Snake Eater. This snake can bite you and poison you, so be careful.

Taiwanese Cobra

The first spot the Taiwanese Cobra can be found is in the Chyornaya Peschera Cave Branch, the cave area you enter right after the Ocelot Boss Fight. Stick to the right wall and follow a long, narrow path all the way to its end. You will find a glowing green mushroom at the end of the path, along with this snake. If you have Thermal Goggles or the Torch, you will have an easier time seeing the snake.

Thai Cobra

The Thai Cobra is in the Chyornaya Peschera Cave Entrance area, which is accessed right after defeating The Pain. Follow this path to the second clearing in the center of the area’s map. You can find the snake slithering around the clearing. It can also be found in mountainous regions, like at the start of the Krasnogorje Mountain Base.

Coral Snake

This Coral Snake is found in the bushes at the southeast corner of Chyornyj Prud.

Milk Snake

Also in Chyornyj Prud, the Milk Snake can be seen slithering along the shore of the southern coast of the large swamp close to the Coral Snake.

Green Tree Python

The Green Try Python can be found in Dremuchij North, once again, only during Operation Snake Eater. One can be found hanging from the tree near the entrance to the area that connects to Dremuchij East. After you drop down from the small cliff, you will see the snake in the tree along the path that leads to a cutscene with the boss. Make sure you grab this snake before the cutscene, since The Boss dismantles your weapon. You can find this snake in other points in the game, but there are very clear and visible hanging from most of the trees during the fight against The Boss at the end of the game in Rokovoj Bereg.

Giant Anaconda

The Giant Anaconda can be found in the game’s very first area, Dremuchij South. You can find this snake near the northern exit, beyond the tree where you get your gear. This Snake can be found in many different jungle areas as well.

Reticulated Python

Also in Dremuchij South, the Reticulated Python is in the southern half of the zone, below the tree with your gear. This is one of the most recurring snakes in the game, so you are likely to see it later on as well.

Snake Liquid

Snake Liquid is one of three snakes exclusive to Rokovoj Bereg during the final boss fight. Each of these snakes can be found hiding behind one of the logs around the arena. Liquid is behind the eastern log.

Snake Solid

Snake Solid is another of the Les Enfants Terribles snakes, exclusive to Rokovoj Bereg. Solid is behind the northern log.

Snake Solidus

The final snake in Rokovoj Bereg, Snake Solidus, is hidden behind the log in the southwest corner of the arena.

Tsuchinoko

The Tsuchinoko can’t be seen with Thermal Goggles or Motion Sensors, so trying to find this elusive snake is hard. Luckily, there is a very easy way to catch the animal without having to actually find it. You can capture the Tsuchinoko in the Graniny Gorki South jungle, the same area where you fight The Fear boss fight. Go to the southern part of the area and climb up to the path that leads into the Ponizovje Warehouse area. Put down all of your Mousetraps right on the cliff that leads into the jungle. Walk into the Ponizovje Warehouse, walk back out into Graniny Gorki South, and then save your game.

Your Mousetraps should all have caught something. Walk into them to pick up the items inside. If none of them caught the Tsuchinoko, reload your save. This should change which animals are in the Mousetraps. Repeat this process until you get the Tsuchinoko. When you get this legendary snake, you will get the “Believe It or Not!” Achievement and Trophy. Now, taking the snake all the way to the end of the game will unlock a unique rank and unlock the Infinity Face Paint, so I suggest eating the snake and then loading your save. This will add the legendary snake to your Food Collection but still allow you to get the Tsuchinoko rank.

Land-Based Animals

There are a total of 12 Land-Based Animals that you can find throughout Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Cobalt BL Tarantula

The Cobalt BL Tarantula is are small, bluish spider that will bite and poison you if you get close. They are found in several urban and dark areas. The first place you encounter them is at the Ponizovje Warehouse: Exterior, after watching the cutscene with The End in his wheelchair. After he is wheeled back inside, go up to the red door that he is rolled through, and you will find several spiders on the wall and floor.

Emperor Scorpion

The Emperor Scorpion is exclusive to the mountainous and desert-like regions. The first place you will find it is in the Krasnogorje Mountain Base. It is small and can sting you to poison you, so keep your eyes low to the ground to find and capture it among the dunes.

Parrot

The Parrot is the spotter of The End during his boss fight. You can find this green bird near the boss. Capturing it and releasing it can help you track down The End, so similarly to the Tsuchinoko, I’d save after capturing it, eat it, and then reload your save.

White-Rumped Vulture

The White-Rumped Vulture is another animal that is exclusive to the mountain area. When you reach Krasnogorje Mountain Base, go to the western cliffside. You will find a Vulture perched and overlooking the jungle below. If you get too close to any of the bird animals, you will spook them and they will fly away. You will either need to shoot them out of the sky quickly or reload the area.

Red Avadavat

The Red Avadavat is a very small bird that can easily be missed. It is only found in the tall grass right in front of the southern entrance to the Graniny Gorki Lab Exterior: Outside Walls zone. This is the only area where this bird can be found. Reload the area if you spook it.

Magpie

The Magpie is a bird that is seen throughout the game, but the first spot you can grab it is in Dremuchij South. You can find it at the top of the hill along the east side of the area, hiding in the tall grass. You can find these birds here in both the Virtuous Mission and Operation Snake Eater. Reload the area if you spook it.

Sunda Whitling Thrush

Another recurring bird is the Sunda Whitling Thrush. When you enter Dremuchij North during the Virtuous Mission, you can see this bird in the middle of the path that you encounter your first guards to the left of the grass where you find the King Corbra. If you miss this bird, you can also find them in Rassvet on the roof of the warehouse during Operation Snake Eater. Reload the area if you spook it.

Rat

The Rat is found in just about every urban environment. The first place you can find it is Rassvet. Go to any of the holes in the wall found throughout the facility that Sokolov was held in to crawl beneath the structure. You will find several rats down here.

European Rabbit

The first time you can find the European Rabbit is in Dremuchij South during Operation Snake Eater. I’ve had instances where the rabbits didn’t spawn here, so another place that has a lot of these rabbits is the Graniny Gorki South. This is the same area you fight The Fear and there are a lot of rabbits in this area.

Japanese Flying Squirrel

You can find the Flying Squirrel grabbing onto a tree in the southwest corner of the central area of Dremuchij East, the starting area of Operation Snake Eater.

Markhor

The Markhor is the large goat that the rank is named after. The first time you can come across this animal is in Dremuchij South during Operation Snake Eater. You can also find them throughout the jungle, notably in the Sokrovenno areas where you fight The End.

Vampire Bat

The Vampire Bat can be found throughout cave locations. The first time you can find one is within the Chyornaya Peschera Cave Branch. When you are captured and tortured in the Groznyj Grad Torture Room, you will be given a Vampire Bat as your meal by the guard.

Water-Based Animals

There are a total of 8 Water-Based Animals that you can find throughout Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Kenyan Mangrove Crab

The Kenyan Mangrove Crab can be found in wet and damp locations. The first location you can find these crustaceans is Chyornaya Peschera Cave Branch. The floor of this cave system is littered with these crabs.

Bigeye Trevally

The Bigeye Trevally is a small blue fish that is found in the river of Ponizovje South, among many other fish.

Maroon Shark

The Maroon Shark is first found in the water at the southwest corner of Chyornaya Peschera Cave Branch. This is the only fish you will find in the water.

Arowana

The Arowana can first be found in the swampy water of Chyornyj Prud, as well as other bodies of water.

Indian Gavial

The Indian Gavial is one of the first animals you will see in the game and is found in swampy areas. The very first location it can be found in is Dremuchij South. These large creatures are also found throughout the swamp of Chyornyj Prud.

Otton Frog

The Otton Frog is a fat, grey frog that can appear at the start of Operation Snake Eater in Dremuchij East but can be hard to see in the dark without Thermal Goggles. The best place to find it is in the water of Chyornyj Prud. Look along the southwest shore to find one swimming around.

Tree Frog

The Tree Frog can be found in the bushes to the left of the path that leads up to the cliff in Dremuchij South in both the Virtuous Mission and Operation Snake Eater.

Poison Dart Frog

The Poison Dart Frog is also found in the water of Chyornyj Prud. This is a bright red and blue frog that can be seen swimming near the southern shore.

Mushrooms

There are a total of 8 Mushrooms that you can find throughout Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Russian Oyster Mushroom

The Russian Oyster Mushroom can first be seen on the side of the tree near the climbable log at the west end of Dremuchij South in both the Virtuous Mission and Operation Snake Eater.

Ural Luminescent

These mushrooms can only be found in the Svyatogornyj West region between the Svyatogornyj South and Sokrovenno South. Look at the base of the trees around this area to find this brownish mushroom.

Siberian Inkcap

The Siberian Inkcap is also found for the first time in Dremuchij South in both the Virtuous Mission and Operation Snake Eater. Look at the base of the trees around the area to find a fungus with a brownish cap. These mushrooms can be found in many jungle areas.

Fly Agaric

The Fly Agaric is a poisonous mushroom that you can find all over Graniny Gorki South. Look at the base of most of the trees in the area to find these thin fungi.

Russian Glowcap

As the name suggests, the Russian Glowcap is a green mushroom that glows in the dark. You will first encounter them in Chyornaya Peschera Cave Branch and can appear in nearly any location where it is extremely dark, like the Groznyj Grad Underground Tunnel, where you fight The Fury.

Spatsa

The first location you can find the Spatsa mushroom is Graniny Gorki Lab 1F. Go to the outdoor square near the center of the area and you will find this mushroom at the base of a tree.

Baikal Scaly Tooth

The first place you can find this blackish mushroom is in Dremuchij East at the start of Operation Snake Eater. Look on the trunk of the cut-down tree near the west wall of the center area to find this fungus. It is dark, so it can be hard to see. This mushroom can also be found through the Svyatogornyj and Sokrovenno regions as well.

Other

There are a total of 9 Other Food Items that you can find throughout Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Yabloko Moloko

Yabloko Moloko are redish fruits that can be seen on trees in several jungle areas. The first place you can see them is in the northwest corner of the Dremuchij North area in both the Virtuous Mission and Operation Snake Eater.

Russian False Mango

Go to the west end of Dremuchij South, and you can see these bright fruits hanging from the tree. You will see these fruits throughout the jungle and can even see them on the ground in the central clearing of Chyornaya Peschera Cave Entrance.

Golova

Golova’s are first seen hanging from the tree in Dremuchij West, above the path where you encounter your first guards and above the grass where you find the Sunda Whitling Thrush and King Corbra.

Vine Melon

You can find these melons hanging from a vine exclusively in the Svyatogornyj South area, which is beyond the red door that you open in Ponizovje Warehouse after you get the keycard from Granin.

Baltic Hornets’ Nest

The first Hornets’ Nest in the game is found in the Dremuchij Swampland on the small island at the center of the swamp.

The Pain Hornets’ Nest

The Pain Hornets’ Nest is an extremely easy item to miss and requires you to have some prep before battling the titular boss. To get this item, you will need to enter The Pain Boss Fight with a Baltic Hornet’s Nest in your inventory. Equip it as a weapon and wait for The Pain to cover you in bees. This will capture his hornets and turn the regular Hornet’s Nest into The Pain Hornets’ Nest.

Russian Ration

Russian Rations can be found for the first time in the storage shed in the Bolshaya Past Base area. This shed is found directly to the north of the central building, right next to its northern wall.

Instant Noodles

You can find Instant Noodles for the first time in the storage room on the second floor of the Ponizovje Warehouse. EVA will also give them to you in a cutscene when you meet with her in the Krasnogorje Mountaintop Ruins.

Calorie Mate

Calorie Mate can be found for the first time in the same storage shed as the Russian Rations in Bolshaya Past Base. You will also start with one in your Inventory when you begin Operation Snake Eater.

BONUS: Medicinal Plants

There are also a total of 4 Medicinal Plants that you can find throughout the game. These are not edible plants and won’t be added to your Food or Backpack when you pick them up. Instead, cutting these plants will drop healing items that you can use to restock items in the Cure menu. While these aren’t required for the Gastroline Achievement, you do need to gather all of these plants at least once during a single playthrough, along with all of the animals and plants in the game, to get the MARKHOR rank at the end of the game. This is one of the two ways that players can get the EZ Gun.

You can find these plants throughout your playthrough in many different locations, but there is one spot where all four of them are guaranteed to spawn, so you can grab all of them at once to check them off your list. This location is Graniny Gorki Lab 1F. Go to the center of the building to find. a small library with a scientist inside. All 4 of the Medicinal Plants can be found on the desk that goes around the south part of the room.

Chinese Pantain (Styptics)

This is a small plant that is directly to the left of the door and will give you Styptics when you shoot it.

Ezo Comfrey (Splints)

This plant is thin and has some purple highlights. You will get Splints when you shoot it.

Slav Horebound (Disinfectant)

In the southwest corner of the room is this plant, which is a more bushy shape and also has purple highlights. This plant gives Disinfectant.

Armur Kudzu (Cold Medicine)

The yellow plant at the end of the desk on the opposite end of the room from the door will give you Cold Medicine.

You now know how to find all plants and animals in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.