The Guy Savage Easter Egg is one of the most iconic secrets in the original Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. While several re-releases of the game have lacked the Easter Egg’s inclusion, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater provides a whole new interpretation of the iconic secret. This hidden sequence trades out the Tactical Espionage Action for Character Action, placing players in a moonlit graveyard that needs to be hacked n’ slashed through. Players who want to experience this interlude will first need to know where to find it and how to unlock it. This guide will show players how to unlock the Guy Savage Easter Egg in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Unlock the Guy Savage Easter Egg in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The Guy Savage Easter Egg can be unlocked the same way that you found it in the original Snake Eater back on the PlayStation 2. After Snake is captured in Groznyj Grad and tortured by Volgin, he will be placed in a prison cell. Go to your radio and select “Save” call Para-Medic to save your game. She will discuss Renfield and Dracula during this interaction. The save file will also have a red bar running across the top of it in the load menu. That’s how you know you are ready to do the Easter Egg.

Once you’ve saved the game, either return to the main menu or go into your save files in the pause menu. Load the save you made in the cell. You will then load into the Guy Savage minigame. This new version of the Easter Egg was developed by PlatinumGames, trades out the warehouse setting of the original demo and puts Guy in a gothic graveyard.

You will need to fight against several monsters as the moon hangs high in the night sky, eventually turning red as you defeat more powerful enemies. If you get enough kills, Guy Savage will go into his beast form, allowing him to one-shot kill any enemies for a few seconds.

After a few minutes, Snake will wake up from this nightmare, allowing you to continue the game. After beating the rest of the game, you can then find the Guy Savage minigame as its own separate mode on the main menu.

You now know how to complete the Guy Savage Easter Egg in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.