Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – All Thermal Goggles Locations

The Thermal Goggles are one of the most useful pieces of equipment in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Not only can these be useful to see heat signatures from enemies, but they can also help spot flora and fauna and can reveal footprints to help with enemy patrols. With extremely valuable tactical uses, players will want to make sure that they don’t miss picking up these heat-seeking visors. This guide will show players where to find all Thermal Goggles locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Get the Thermal Goggles in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

There are two locations where you can find the Thermal Goggles, with one being found in the Virtuous Mission prologue and the other being in the Operation Snake Eater main story scenario. If you get the goggles during Virtuous Mission, you will still need to get them again when you go through Operation Snake Eater. To use this equipment, go into the menu and go into your Backpack. Go into the Items tab and select the Thermal Goggles. You can only have 8 items equipped at a time. Now, when you are in gameplay, you can select the goggles.

Virtuous Mission

The Virtuous Mission Thermal Goggles equipment is found in Dremuchij North. This is the third area you enter during the game’s prologue and is the first area where you encounter guards. Go to the northeast corner of the zone, to the east of the northern exit. There is a small, hollowed-out log on the ground near some tall grass. You will be able to crawl through this log and find a floating black case in its center.

Operation Snake Eater

To get the Thermal Goggles during Operation Snake Eater, go to the Rassvet zone right after you encounter The Boss on her horse. This is the same area where you find the destroyed warehouse where Sokolov is located during the Virtuous Mission. Head into the destroyed factory and go through the red door in the northeast corner of the warehouse to find the room where you found Sokolov. Once inside the room, turn to the left and open the left locker. You will find the goggles in the black case inside the locker.

You now know how to get the Thermal Goggles in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.