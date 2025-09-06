The Secret Theater is a returning bonus in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater that shows several comedic variants of cutscenes in the game. To get these humorous bonuses, players will need to find 8mm Film canisters that are hidden throughout the game. Getting these films without breaking them can be a bit of a challenge, so allow me to breakdown where and how to unlock all of these Secret Theater cutscenes. This guide will show players all Secret Theater 8mm Film locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

All Secret Theater 8mm Film Locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The Secret Theater is unlocked when you complete the game for the first time and contains a total of 18 alternative cutscenes. 15 of these comedic remixes are the same as those from Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, while 3 are completely new to Delta. To unlock the old Secret Theater cutscenes, you need to find specific guards throughout the game who are carrying 8mm Film Canisters and hold them up to get them to drop the film. If you do any damage to them, even bump into them, the film will break, and you will need to reload the area. The new cutscenes will be unlocked when you reach certain milestones while collecting the 8mm Films.

Secret Movie Δ1

This is the first new Secret Theater movie. You will unlock it when you beat the game for the first time.

Secret Movie Δ2

The second Δ movie will be unlocked when you collect 8 of the 8mm Film Canisters.

Secret Movie Δ3

When you collect all 15 film canisters, you will get the third and final new Secret Theater movie.

8mm Film #1: The Beginning is the End

The first guard with an 8mm Film canister is found at the very start of the Virtuous Mission and is the first guard you will come face-to-face with in Dremuchij North. You will find this guard in the narrow path that leads north from the clearing in the southwest corner of the map. Sneak up to him and hold him up to get this film.

8mm Film #2: Gotcha This Time!

Also found during the Virtuous Mission, head to the Dolinovodno area. This 8mm Film will be found on one of the guards patrolling the long wooden bridge.

8mm Film #3: Get Down!

This 8mm Film is on the left soldier guarding the northern electric fence in the Bolshaya Past South. You can distract this guard to pull him away from his station, or just take out the right guard to use that as a distraction to sneak up on the left guard.

8mm Film #4: Payback

Go to Bolshaya Past Base and go to the southwest corner of the building at the center of the base. You will find a guard protecting the door leading into the building. Hold up this guard to get his 8mm Film.

8mm Film #5: Cat-Like Behavior

You can find this 8mm Film in the Ponizovje West area. This is an optional zone that you can find by following the western path at the north end of Ponizovje South river.

There are two guards in this area. The one closer to the yellow door on the east side of the docks has the 8mm Film.

8mm Film #6: The Quick Version

This 8mm Film is found on the top floor of the Ponizovje Warehouse after the cutscene with The End and Ocelot playing Russian Roulette with Sokolov. This guard is patrolling the floor that leads out to Graniny Gorki South. You have to get the film here because this guard won’t be here when you return following the boss fight against The Fear.

8mm Film #7: The Joy

When you reach Graniny Gorki Lab Exterior: Outside Walls, there are a few ways to sneak into the base. To get this film, you will need to get past the electric fence and then go to the east side of the base’s wall. There is a locked door here. Knock on it a few times and a guard will respond. Hide and the guard will come out to open the door for you. This guard has an 8mm Film canister.

8mm Film #8: Metal Gear S…

This 8mm Film is found in Svyatogornyj East. This is an optional area that you can find in Svyatogornyj East, behind the red door in Ponizovje Warehouse, which you can access after talking to Granin. Go all the way to the north exit, but instead of going through this exit, take a hidden path that goes to the northeast. This will lead you to Svyatogornyj East. This area has a wooden cabin being patrolled by a few guards.

Go into the cabin to find a guard patrolling the main hall. This is the guard who has the film canister.

8mm Film #9: Diehard

After beating The End and climbing the Snake Eater ladder, you will arrive at Krasnogorje Mountain Base. Stick to the right cliff wall and you will find a hole that you can crawl through. Go through the tunnel to reach a cliff that has a guard with an RPG overlooking the area. Hold him up to get this 8mm Film.

8mm Film #10: The Ultimate Weapon

After meeting with EVA in the Krasnogorje Mountaintop Ruins, you will return to Krasnogorje Mountaintop. There will now be several soldiers with flamethrowers patrolling the area. Go to the east end of the map and look for the guard with the flamethrower near an anti-aircraft turret. Hold up this flametrooper to get this 8mm Film.

8mm Film #11: Made in the U.S.A.

When you reach the Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: West Wing Corridor, there are two guards outside a door that you need to be disguised as Major Raikov to get past. Take out the guard on the left and then get a high Camo Index to sneak up on the left guard while he is distracted by his incapacitated comrade. Hold up the guard on the left to get this 8mm Film.

8mm Film #12: Basashi

You can find this 8mm Film in the Groznyj Grad Torture Room. Go here after you enter Groznyi Grad for the first time. Go off the critical path and go to Groznyj Grad Southwest and go into the building at the center of the area to enter the Torture Room. Go into the building and turn left to find the guard station in the northeast corner of the building. The guard inside this room has the 8mm Film.

8mm Film #13: Close Call

This 8mm Film is found in Groznyj Grad Northwest, but only during the day and after you return to the base after beating The Sorrow boss fight. You will find a soldier forcing 3 other guards to run drills. The drill sergeant is the one with the film. You can put down some Books where the soldiers end up as they run away to leave the drill sergeant alone, or you can hold him up when the other guards aren’t looking and then take out the soldiers running the drills. Either way, hold up the sergeant to get this film.

8mm Film #14: He’s Still Got It

When you enter the Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: Main Hanger, go all the way to the north wall behind the Shagohod. You can find this guard near the northwest corner, to the west of some parked trucks.

8mm Film #15: Metal Gear Raiden: Snake Eraser

The final 8mm Film is in Zaozyorje East, the final area in the game before The Boss fight. Near the start of this area, you can see two guards sticking together going east. The 8mm Film is on one of these guards. When you hold them up, they won’t give you the film right away. Shoot a lethal weapon near her to scare him. This will get him to drop the film.

You now know where to find all Secret Theater 8mm Film locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.