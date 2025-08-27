The End is one of the most memorable boss fights in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, but players who want to circumvent this sniper battle can by taking out the aging Cobra at an earlier point in the game. The first time you come across The End during Operation Snake Eater is during a cutscene, and even when that cutscene ends, the old man seems far out of reach. However, players with the right equipment and a steady aim can take out the slumbering sniper before he ever has a chance to engage Snake in his final battle. This guide will show players how to skip The End Boss Fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Skip The End Boss Fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

You can kill The End before the boss fight against him when you visit the Ponizovje West area. You will need to find the SVD Sniper Rifle to perform this skip. You can find the SVD in the Ponizovje West area of Operation Snake Eater. This is an optional zone that you can find by following the western path at the north end of Ponizovje South river.

This is a facility exterior found along the water with two wooden docks. Once on the docks, go all the way to the left side of the facility wall to find a small door that leads to a storage room. Inside this area is a lot of ammo and equipment. Among all these floating crates is a black case that you can walk into and pick up the SVD found inside.

Go back to Ponizovje South and follow the northern path to reach Ponizovje Warehouse: Exterior. The first time you reach this area, a cutscene will play where The End is rolled out onto the dock in his wheelchair. After the cutscene ends, there will be a few seconds where The End is being wheeled back into the facility. Use the SVD to shoot the end or the explosive barrels to deplete the health bar in the top left corner. If you can kill The End before he leaves the area, he will explode like other members of the Cobra Unit.

With The End now dead, this means that there will be no boss fight against him later in the game. When you reach the Sokrovenno region, the area where you would usually fight The End, there will be a large patrol of GRU soldiers in the place of the boss fight. You will need to sneak or fight your way through these soldiers to progress through the game.

You now know how to skip The End boss fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.