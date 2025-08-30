Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – Volgin Boss Fight Guide

While Snake’s main target is The Boss, the true villain of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is Colonel Volgin. Mr. Thunderbolt is both a ruthless leader and a deadly combatant. As players approach the end of the game, Volgin will appear as a boss fight and is one of the toughest encounters in the game. Overcoming his strength and electric powers can be difficult, so allow me to provide some tips on how to beat him. This guide will show players how to beat the Volgin Boss Fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Beat the Volgin Boss Fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Just like most of the other bosses in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, you can choose between either performing lethal or non-lethal attacks against Volgin. Weapons that use real bullets or other weapons that kill normal enemies will deplete the health bar of the boss, while non-lethal weapons will chip away at their stamina bar. If you can fully deplete either bar, you will win the boss fight, but beating the boss by non-lethal means will give you an extra reward. Whether you decide to take the lethal or non-lethal option, make sure you remove the Suppressor from your weapon, as there is no need for stealth here and you don’t want to reduce the durability of your silencer for no reason.

Volgin’s boss arena is a small area that has no cover. You will need to deal with his electricity-based attacks without anywhere to hide. You will also only have 5 minutes to complete this boss fight, or the bombs that were planted in the level before the fight will detonate, meaning you will need to try the fight again.

Volgin has several attacks, both in close quarters and from range. Volgin can charge a ball of electricity in his hand before throwing it out with a beam connecting the ball back to him. He will only use this attack if you have a gun in your hands. You need to try and dodge out of the way, but if you get hit by the beam, all of the bullets loaded in the gun you’re holding will be destroyed, emptying your weapon. Another one of his attacks is telegraphed when he sticks his arm straight up in the air and charges electricity. When he’s done charging, he will start shooting bullets from his hands, which you will need to dodge.

When it comes to close combat, Volgin will charge at you and let out a flurry of punches. He has regular combo attacks that will do some damage, but he has one punch where he pulls back and hits you with a single blow that electrifies you and shoots some bullets at close range. If you get hit by this big attack, Snake will throw up from the pain, causing a massive decrease in your stamina.

In addition to his many attacks, his electric charge also gives him a shield that will deflect all incoming gunfire, no matter the weapon. When he is electricified, you also can’t do any melee damage or CQC. If he isn’t distracted or in the middle of an attack, he will also just block your attacks. As Volgin takes damage, he can go up to the control panels found in the corners of the room and absorb energy to heal.

You will need to find openings when Volgin drops his electric charge to do damage to him. When he performs his gunshot attack, his charge drops and is still deactivated shortly after he finishes the attack, so I suggest getting in close and using this as an opening. You can also get him to drop his guard by putting on the Mask Face Paint to look like Major Raikov. He will be stunned seeing the mask and leaving him open to an attack.

You can also redirect his electric beam attack by throwing Russian Glowcaps. If you throw a Tree Frog on the ground, Volgin will become scared and shoot it. This will leave him open to being attacked. Also, Ocelot is watching the fight from above and will assist you. This can distract Volgin, and he will yell at his subordinate. You can attack him while he looks up at Ocelot.

You can also use CQC to counter Volgin’s punch combos. When Volgin charges at you and throws a punch, a CQC prompt will pop up. If you hit the CQC button right before he hits you, you will counter the punch and throw him to the ground.

Use CQC whenever Volgin drops his charge to knock Volgin down. While he’s down, you can use your weapon of choice to do some extra damage. If you want to go for a lethal kill, consider using the M63 LMG or SVD Sniper Rifle if you found them earlier in the game. For non-lethal, use the Mosin Nagant Sniper Rifle. There is a classic exploit from the original game that carries over to the remake. If you unequip and then re-equip a weapon that has a long reload, you can skip the animation. This means with something like the Mosin Nagant, if you fire, and then unequip and re-equip, you can get multiple shots off very quickly. You can fire three shots in quick succession with this technique, inflicting significant damage.

When Voglin reaches 50% health or stamina, a cutscene will play to start his second phase. The arena will be cut in half and Ocelot will leave, meaning you will have to fight Volgin without any help or distractions.

Volgin’s second phase is very similar to the first, with a few changes. Firstly, he is much faster now, so keeping a distance and countering can be a little more challenging. The changes to his attacks include that the electric ball will now split in two, making it harder to avoid. His new attack sees Volgin raise both his hands above his head with an electric beam connecting them. After charging up, bullets will surround him. After a delay, he will shoot the bullets all around him. The best way to avoid this is to lie prone on the ground so all the bullets fly over it.

While he has some new moves, the strategy for defeating him is exactly the same. Use CQC to take Volgin down and then follow up with your weapon of choice until his health or stamina is fully depleted. If you beat the boss non-lethally, you will get the “Cold War” Camouflage. He will drop the box with the camo when he is defeated. You will only have a few seconds to pick it up, so when you beat him, run up to his body and claim your reward. When worn, and you’re facing an enemy, they will be less likely to shoot at you since the front of the outfit depicts the Soviet Union flag.

With all of these tips, you will be able to defeat Volgin, but don’t think the Colonel is finished just yet. He has one more card to play…

You now know how to beat the Volgin boss fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.