There is nothing more iconic to the Metal Gear series than the cardboard box. For something so ingrained in the series’s DNA, you don’t start with one in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Players who want to sneak around in the box will first need to find one of them. With multiple boxes to get, players will want to know how and where to collect them all. This guide will show players where to find all Cardboard Box locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

All Cardboard Box Locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

There are a total of 3 Cardboard Boxes that you can find throughout Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, with all 3 of them being found during the Operation Snake Eater portion of the game. To use this equipment, go into the menu and go into your Backpack. Go into the Items tab and select any of the Cardboard Boxes. You can only have 8 items equipped at a time. Now, when you are in gameplay, you can select the box.

Cardboard Box A

The first Cardboard Box you can find is in Rassvet, the same area where you meet with EVA. Go to the north end of the destroyed warehouse and climb on top of some crates. You will find the floating cardboard box on these crates. This box is labeled “To the Weapons Lab: East Wing.”

Cardboard Box B

Cardboard Box B is in Tikhogornyj: Behind Waterfall. Go down the tunnel behind the cave until you reach a red door. Instead of going through the door, go to the end of the tunnel to find this box in the right corner near a roadblock. This box is labeled “To the Weapons Lab: Hanger.”

Cardboard Box C

The final box is in Groznyj Grad Southeast. Go behind the giant building and look for a small path near the back wall. You can find this box along this path. This box is labeled “Letters on the side cannot be read.”

You can now find all of the Cardboard Box locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.