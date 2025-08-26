Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – The Pain Boss Fight Guide

The Pain is the first member of the COBRA Unit that players will fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. With his ability to control hornets for both offensive and defensive purposes, players will need to know how to avoid the stingers while doing damage to this elite solider. Only those who can withstand insurmountable pain will be able to beat this boss fight, so allow me to break down how to take him down! This guide will show players how to beat The Pain Boss Fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Beat The Pain Boss Fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Just like most of the other bosses in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, you can choose between either performing lethal or non-lethal attacks against The Pain. Weapons that use real bullets or other weapons that kill normal enemies will deplete the health bar of the boss, while non-lethal weapons will chip away at their stamina bar. If you can fully deplete either bar, you will win the boss fight, but beating the boss by non-lethal means will give you an extra reward. Whether you decide to take the lethal or non-lethal option, make sure you remove the Suppressor from your weapon, as there is no need for stealth here, and you don’t want to reduce the durability of your silencer for no reason.

The Pain’s main ability is his bees, which he can use offensively and defensively. His main form of attack is to throw a bottle at you, which will attack bees if the aroma from the broken bottle gets on you.

He can also shout out “Grenade!” which will see him create a ball of hornets that carry a grenade to the rock you’re standing on and drop it on you. If you’re fast enough, you can break the hornet ball to get them to drop the grenade. Do this quickly enough, and you can get it to land on the same rock as The Pain and do damage to him with his own attack.

For his defensive options, The Pain will summon bees around his body to create armor that is hard to break. Even if you’re trying to beat this boss non-lethally, I suggest having a few lethal items, including Grenades such as WP and Frags, and weapons like the AK-47 and M37 shotgun to break the armor. Non-lethal grenades like Smoke and Stun grenades can also break the armor. When the armor breaks, you can either use lethal or non-lethal weapons to attack him.

If you get covered in bees, you will need to either use Bug Juice or jump in the water to wash them off. Applying Bug Juice can deter the hornets from latching on to you, so consider using it.

When the boss drops below either half health or half stamina, a cutscene will play where The Pain unmasks and releases his Bullet Bees. These bees are unique from the normal hornets because of the red trails and their fast speed. When The Pain uses his Bullet Bees, you will need to jump in the water and stay below the surface until they stop circling you. If you are hit by one of these bees, they will lodge themselves in you and cut your health bar in half. You will need to go into the Cure menu and remove the Bee to negate this effect.

The other new attack the boss gets in phase 2 is the Tommy Gun. His hornets will create a Tommy Gun in his hand, at which point he can unleash a barrage of bullets at you. Your best way to avoid damage here is to jump into the water and go behind the rock you were standing on to use it as cover.

Outside of the Bullet Bees and Tommy Gun, you approach the second phase of this fight the same as the first. Break his armor when The Pain covers himself in hornets, and then attack him with your choice of weapon lethality.

If you defeat The Pain non-lethally, you will get the “Hornet Stripe” Camouflage. This uniform will ward off hornets, spiders, and leeches, stopping them from attacking and latching onto you. It will also give you the ability to tame hornets.

You now know how to beat The Pain boss fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.