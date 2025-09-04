During several cutscenes in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, players will be shown a prompt in the top right corner that will change the perspective of the cutscene from the cinematic camera to Snake’s first-person perspective. While most of these cutscene changes are signaled with a button prompt, several hidden first-person cutscenes aren’t given prompts but still allow you to switch to first person. Players who want to see these secret alternative views will need to know where to find these secret cutscenes. This guide will show players how to see all Secret First Person View Cutscenes in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

All Secret First Person View Cutscenes in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

There are a total of 7 secret First Person cutscenes that can be found throughout a playthrough of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. While not prompted to do so, you can press the first-person view button to see these cutscenes from a unique perspective. Here is the full breakdown of where to find each and every one of these secret cutscenes.

NOTE: Many of these cutscenes occur later in the game, so this guide will include spoilers.

Secret First Person View Cutscene #1

The first secret First Person cutscene can be found after meeting with EVA in the Krasnogorje Mountaintop Ruins. During the cutscene, Snake will spy on Volgin, Ocelot, EVA, and The Boss. When Boss gets on her horse and says that she’s “going to get the Davy Crockett,” press the first-person view button to watch her ride away on her horse from Snake’s perspective.

Secret First Person View Cutscene #2

The next secret view is during the same cutscene as the first. After Ocelot threatens EVA with The Fear’s weapon and he turns to leave, go into first person to see EVA do Ocelot’s hand motion back at him.

Secret First Person View Cutscene #3

Progress through the game until you get tortured by Volgin. After Ocelot shoots out Snake’s eye and The Boss slaps him, he will leave the room. As he turns away from The Boss to leave, you can see her doing Ocelot’s hand gesture if you switch to first person.

Secret First Person View Cutscene #4

During the cutscene that follows the Shagohod boss fight, wait until Snake says “It’s finally over…” as EVA embraces him. Press the first-person view button as she looks up at him to see the ghost of The Sorrow in the background.

Secret First Person View Cutscene #5

After beating and shooting The Boss, wait for her horse to approach her body. When the horse neighs, go into first person to see the ghost of The Boss reunite with The Sorrow.

Secret First Person View Cutscene #6

During the medal ceremony in the game’s final cutscene, press the first-person view button when the President extends his hand for a handshake. When you enter first person, look to the left to see Ocelot out the window. The first time you do this, you will unlock the “Ocelot Always Gets His Man” Achievement.

Secret First Person View Cutscene #7

The final secret First Person View Cutscene is right at the end of the game. When Big Boss salutes The Boss’s grave, press the first-person view button to look at her tombstone through his teary eyes.

You can now find all of the Secret First Person View Cutscenes in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.