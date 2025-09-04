Snake’s arsenal is as versatile as it is deadly in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Players who want every advantage possible throughout this journey through the Russian jungle will first need to know where to find all of the weapons in the game. This guide will show players where to find all weapon locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

All Weapon Locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

There are a total of 19 weapons, not including grenades or other items like Mousetraps or Books. The weapons on this list include knives and guns. Some of these weapons can be found in both Virtuous Mission and Operation Snake Eater. If you get one of these weapons during Virtuous Mission, you will still need to get it again when you go through Operation Snake Eater. Some weapons even have multiple spawn locations throughout the Operation Snake Eater mission. To equip a weapon, go into the menu and go into your Backpack. Go into the Weapons tab and select the weapon you want to use. You can only have 8 weapons equipped at a time.

Survival Knife

The Survival Knife is a default weapon that is in your inventory at the start of both the Virtuous Mission and Operation Snake Eater. The only time you don’t have access to this weapon is during the escape from Groznyji Grad after being tortured by Volgin. When you meet up with EVA and get your gear back, you will get the Knife for the rest of the game.

Mk22 Tranq Pistol

The Mk22 Tranq Pistol is the default weapon during the Virtuous Mission. You will need to meet with EVA near the start of Operation Snake Eater to get this weapon during the main story scenario.

M1911A1 Pistol

This is the default weapon during Operation Snake Eater, but during the very start of the mission, The Boss will dismantle the gun. You will need to meet up with EVA, and she will give you a replacement.

AK-47 Assault Rifle

The AK-47 has two locations where it can be found, both of which are in the Operation Snake Eater portion of the game.

Location #1

Go to the Rassvet zone after you encounter The Boss on her horse. This is the same area where you find the destroyed warehouse where Sokolov is located during the Virtuous Mission. Go to the west side of the building, and you will find a staircase that leads up to a platform. If you progress to the next morning after meeting EVA, this is the platform where Ocelot takes her at gunpoint and shows off his engraved revolver. A floating black case can be found at the top of the stairs on the platform, containing the AK-47 inside.

Location #2

The second location where the AK-47 can be found is in the Bolshaya Past Base. Go all the way to the northeast corner of the area to find a small concrete building. Walk through the door to find several items on the floor of this single-room building. Among these crates is the floating black case with the AK-47 inside.

M37 Shotgun

There are two locations where you can find the M37 Shotgun in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, with one being found in the Virtuous Mission prologue and the Operation Snake Eater main story scenario.

Virtuous Mission

Go to the Rassvet zone, the area with the destroyed factory where Sokolov is being held. The first time you arrive here, there will be several guards patrolling the area. Go to the southwest corner of the destroyed building. You will find a floating black case in the corner of the building next to some boxes. Pick up the case to get the M37 inside.

Operation Snake Eater

To find the M37 during Operation Snake Eater, make your way through the caves that Snake falls into after the Ocelot Boss Fight. You will need to make your way to Chyornaya Peschera Cave, the second area found in the cave. Right at the entrance to this area, the cave will split into two paths: a larger path going to the left and a smaller crevice in the wall going to the right. Follow the path to the right and you will find a small clearing. In the middle of this area is the black case containing the M37 shotgun.

SVD Sniper Rifle

There are four locations where you can find the SVD Sniper Rifle in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, one in the Virtuous Mission prologue and the other three are in the Operation Snake Eater main story scenario.

Virtuous Mission

The SVD found during the Virtuous Mission is right at the start of the mission in the Dremuchij North zone, the third area you to during the game’s prologue, and is the first area you encounter guards patrolling the area. Go past the first guard and stick to the right wall until you find a path going to the east. Go to the end of the path and you can find the sniper in a floating black case near the tall grass.

Operation Snake Eater

There are three locations where you find the SVD during Operation Snake Eater.

Location #1

You can find the SVD in the Ponizovje West area of Operation Snake Eater. This is an optional zone that you can find by following the western path at the north end of Ponizovje South river.

This is a facility exterior found along the water with two wooden docks. Once on the docks, go all the way to the left side of the facility wall to find a small door that leads to a storage room. Inside this area is a lot of ammo and equipment. Among all these floating crates is a black case that you can walk into and pick up the SVD found inside.

Location #2

If you miss the first SVD, you can find another location during the boss fight against The End in the Sokrovenno South area. There is a small armory building at the east end of the area, which is the zone where you begin the boss fight against The End. The floating black case can be found in this single-room building with the SVD found inside.

Location #3

If you miss all these locations, EVA will give you the SVD to destroy the bridge right before the Shagohod boss fight.

XM16E1 Assault Rifle

There are two locations where you can find the XM16E1 Assault Rifle in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, with one being found in the Virtuous Mission prologue and the Operation Snake Eater main story scenario.

Virtuous Mission

The M16 that is found in Virtuous Mission can be found in the Dolinovodno area. Make your way across the large wooden bridge. At the end that leads to the Rassvet zone, you can look under the bridge and see a small cliffside. There are a few ways to reach this area. Hang off the side of the bridge, let go, and then quickly grab a branch coming out of the cliffside. Shimmy over to the nearby cliff. You can also go all the way across the bridge and then go west to find a path that leads down to the cliff. You will either need to hang from the ledge or press yourself against the cliff wall to shimmy over to the cliff with the weapon. However you decide to reach the area, you will find a floating black case on the ground. Walk up to it to pick up the M16.

Operation Snake Eater

The Operation Snake Eater location for this weapon is in the Graniny Gorki Lab Exterior: Inside Walls. Looking at the entrance of the Lab, go to the right and you will find a small storage room in the back corner of the exterior at the northeast corner of the map. Enter the single-room building to find the gear inside. Among the several floating crates is a black case. Walk into the case to pick up the M16.

Mosin Nagant Sniper Rifle

The Mosin Nagant can only be unlocked as a reward for defeating The End boss fight non-lethally. This means you will need to empty his entire stamina instead of his health bar. You can check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to beat this boss here. After The End is defeated, you will need to go to the clearing in the forest where The End blows up in the northwest part of Sokrovenno North. In the place of his body, you will find the floating black case. Walk into the case to get the Mosin Nagant.

M63 LMG

There are two locations where you can find the M63 LMG in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, both of which are found during the Operation Snake Eater main story scenario.

Location #1

The first area you can find the M63 LMG is in Svyatogornyj East. This is an optional area that you can find in Svyatogornyj East, behind the red door in Ponizovje Warehouse, which you can access after talking to Granin. Go all the way to the north exit, but instead of going through this exit, take a hidden path that goes to the northeast. This will lead you to Svyatogornyj East. This area has a wooden cabin being patrolled by a few guards.

Go through the building or go around the east side and go to the door at the northeast corner of the area to find a storage room all the way in the back. Climb over some boxes along the west wall of this room to find a floating black case in the corner. Walk into this case to pick up the M63.

Location #2

If you miss this first location, you can find the M63 later in Groznyj Grad Northwest. This is the eastern part of the giant base’s exterior that you can explore. There are several times you can go to this area. One is during the night when you first arrive in Groznyj Grad. The other is after you escape the prison cell following your capture and torture. Finally, there is the time you return to Groznyj Grad to destroy the Shagohod. Either way, you will need to go to the north end of this area and then look to the west to find a single-room brick structure. Inside is a bunch of gear and items, including the black case with the M63.

RPG-7

The RPG-7 has two locations where it can be found, both of which are in the Operation Snake Eater portion of the game.

Location #1

The RPG-7 can be found in the Krasnagorje Mountainside area. Make your way up the mountain. This is a winding cliffside with a lot of enemies, so getting up this mountain without being detected can be tricky. Once you are at the very top and near the exit that leads to the next area, you will find a small enemy base at the top of this area with several small buildings and storage houses. Go to the structure along the right cliffside that goes down into the ground and is behind an anti-air gun.. There is a floating black case in this building. Walk into it to pick up the RPG.

Location #2

If you miss the first location, EVA will give you the RPG during the Shagohod boss fight.

Cigarette Gas Spray

There are two locations where you can find the Cigarette Gas Spray in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, both of which are found during the Operation Snake Eater main story scenario.

Location #1

The first place you can find the Cigarette Gas Spray weapon is in Graniny Gorki Lab B1 West. There is a guard station in this area. Take out the guard inside and make your way inside. You will find a floating black case in the corner of the room. Walk into the case to find and pick up the Cigarette Gas Spray.

Location #2

If you miss the first location, you can find the Cigarette Gas Spray in the locker area of Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: East Wing. Go to the second floor and into the control room at the north end of the building. This is a room with a lot of terminals and scientists. Look under the table at the center of the room to find the second Cigarette Gas Spray location.

Hankerchief

There are two locations where you can find the Handkerchief in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, both of which are found during the Operation Snake Eater main story scenario.

Location #1

The next battery is in Graniny Gorki Lab B1 West. Make your way through this area and go past a guard station. You will find a small lounge room with a TV in the room. Look to the locker to the left of the TV and open the leftmost locker. You will see a floating crate in the locker. Walk into it to pick up the Handkerchief.

Location #2

If you miss the first location, you can find the Handkerchief in the locker area of Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: East Wing. You need to go up the eastern stairs and through a door. Once through the door, look under the table to your left to find this Handkerchief.

Scorpion SMG

The Scorpion SMG can only be found in a single location: Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: East Wing area, found deep within the Operation Snake Eater main story scenario. You will need to gain access to a weapon storage room found on the first floor of the Weapons Lab. There are two rooms in the center of the 1F Weapons Lab. The storage room is the northern one. This room has an east and west door that leads into it.

This room is locked and can be opened by either wearing Raikov’s Uniform or by tuning to a specific frequency when standing outside the door. Both the east and west door have their own unique frequency, so using one of the doors won’t open the other. These frequencies also change depending on the difficulty you have selected, so here is the list of all possible frequencies to open the doors.

Very Easy & Normal: 145.86 for the eastern door and 148.13 for the western door.

145.86 for the eastern door and 148.13 for the western door. Hard: 146.95 for the eastern door and 144.41 for the western door.

146.95 for the eastern door and 144.41 for the western door. Extreme & European Extreme: 141.06 for the eastern door and 142.81 for the western door.

Once inside the storage room, you can find the Scorpion in the far corner of the room near the door on the opposite end of the room from the entrance.

Fork

The Fork is in your cell after you get tortured by Volgin in the Gronzyj Grad Torture Room.

Single Action Army Pistol

The Single Action Army can be used in the entire second half of the game, right after Snake is tortured in Groznyj Grad. After Snake loses his eye, The Boss will sneak the weapon into your inventory.

There is a way to use this gun in earlier parts of the game and make it a permanent weapon in your inventory in future playthroughs. To do this, you need to let Ocelot win his final battle against Snake. At the very end of the game, after you defeat The Boss, Snake and Ocelot will have a duel where you will need to choose between a left or right revolver on the ground.

Pick the gun on the right. This will lead to Snake losing the duel, but to thank him for entertaining his little game, Ocelot will allow Snake to keep the revolver he chose. Now, when you load this save for a future playthrough or start a new playthrough from scratch, you will get the Single Action Army Pistol in your inventory by default.

Patriot

This is the weapon of The Boss and will be unlocked after you beat the game for the first time.

EZ Gun

There are three ways to get the EZ Gun in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. The easiest way is to simply select the game’s lowest difficulty, Very Easy. This will have the gun appear in Snake’s backpack by default in both the Virtuous Mission and Operation Snake Eater. Unfortunately, you will only be able to use this weapon on that playthrough and it won’t carry over to other saves. There are two ways to unlock the gun as a part of your permanent loadout.

You need to finish the game with either the MARKHOR or FOXHOUND rank. To get the MARKHOR title, you will need to collect all 48 different types of plants and animals that can be found throughout the game. This includes all of the flora and fauna found in the Russian jungle, as well as 4 medicinal plants. You can check out Gameranx’s guide on where to find all of these items here.

The other way is to beat the game with a FOXHOUND rank. This is the hardest rank to achieve in the game as it requires you to complete the game very quickly without any alerts, no continues, low damage and a low number of severe injuries. All of this must be done on Extreme or European Extreme. You can track your progress through your game by going into the pause menu and going to the “Record & Titles” tab. This will show you your kills, continues, alerts, etc. Here is the full breakdown of how to achieve the FOXHOUND Rank:

Difficulty: Extreme or European Extreme

Play Time: Less than 5 Hours

Continues: 0

Alert Phases: 0

Serious Injuries: 20 or fewer

Total Damage Taken: 5 LIFE Bars or less

LIFE Medicine: 0 Used

Special Items: None

When you finish the game with either capturing all the animals and plants or with the FOXHOUND title, you will unlock the EZ Gun to use on every subsequent playthrough and difficulty. It is important to note that this is a Special Item, meaning using this gun will lock you out of achieving certain ranks if it is used.

You now know how to get all weapons in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.