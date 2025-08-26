Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – All Mine Detector Locations

The Claymore mines can be absolutely devastating in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Not only will stepping on one deal massive damage to Snake, but the explosion will alert any enemies in the area. The Mine Detector is a piece of equipment that can help players combat these sneaky explosives. This piece of equipment will give players an audio cue when close to a Claymore, providing a warning before these explosives go off. This useful item can easily be missed, so allow me to show the locations where this detector can be found. This guide will show players where to find all Mine Detector locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Get the Mine Detector in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The Mine Detector has two locations where it can spawn. Both are found during the Operation Snake Eater portion of the game. To use this equipment, go into the menu and go into your Backpack. Go into the Items tab and select the Mine Detector. You can only have 8 items equipped at a time. Now, when you are in gameplay, you can select the detector.

Location #1

Go to the Rassvet zone right after you encounter The Boss on her horse. This is the same area where you find the destroyed factory where Sokolov is located during the Virtuous Mission. Head into the destroyed warehouse and go to the door that leads to the room the you found Sokolov. Standing outside the door, turn around and go into the corner of the room behind some boxes to find a floating black case with the Mine Detector. Walk into the case to pick up the equipment.

Location #2

The other possible Mine Detector spawn location is in the Chyornaya Peschera Cave Entrance. After beating The Pain and seeing a short cutscene, follow the path through the ravine. Keep an eye to your right and you will find a small outcove that you can climb up on. If you didn’t get the Mine Detector back in Rassvet, there will be a floating case on this outcove, which you can walk into and pick up the detector.

You now know how to get the Mine Detector in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.