Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – All Night Vision Goggles Locations

A soldier is nothing without his eyes, so the areas shrouded in darkness are usually the most dangerous in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. There are a few ways to illuminate an area, but they can expose you just as much as the light your way forward. The Night Vision Goggles give you the ability to see in the dark at the cost of battery. Players will want to know how to get this important item. This guide will show players all of the Night Vision Goggles locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Get the Night Vision Goggles in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

There are three locations where you can get the Night Vision Goggles, all of which are found during Operation Snake Eater. To use this equipment, go into the menu and go into your Backpack. Go into the Items tab and select the Night Vision Goggles. You can only have 8 items equipped at a time. Now, when you are in gameplay, you can select the visor.

Location #1

The first location is in the Chyornaya Peschera Cave Branch. You will enter this cave after completing the Ocelot boss fight. This is a pitch-black zone that you might struggle to see in before getting the Torch. Stick to the left wall until you find a path that leads to a water-filled area with multiple waterfalls. This is the same room where you can find the Torch.

When you enter this watery area, stick to the left wall and you will find a narrow opening in the wall. Go down this path and stick to the right wall until you reach the end of the path.

Go prone and crawl through a small opening in the wall. After going through the crevasse, you will reach a clearing with a lot of Vampire bats hanging from the ceiling.

Go to the opposite end of the room to find another crevasse at the base of a large wall. You will come out the other side to find a large tunnel that leads to a big hole in the ground.

Don’t go down the hole and instead go around it. You will find a floating crate. Walk into it to get the Night Vision Goggles.

Location #2

The second pair of Night Vision Goggles is found in the Ponizovje Warehouse: Exterior area. This is the same area where you see the cutscene with The End and Ocelot plays Russian Roulette with Sokolov. It is also where you can kill The End early to skip his boss fight. This area has some wooden docks leading out to the water. The NVG can be found in the dead center of these docks on a square-shaped platform.

Location #3

If you haven’t gotten the NVGs by the time you reach the Krasnagorje Mountainside Ruins, EVA will give them to you when you meet up with her before you head to Groznyj Grad.

You now know how to get the Night Vision Goggles in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.