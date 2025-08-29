Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – All RPG Locations

The weapons in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater have a variety of ammo types, from the usual bullets to Tranquilizer rounds, but one weapon goes above and beyond and is the lone Rocket Launcher in the game: The RPG-7. This explosive weapon is the only way that players will get to combat aircraft like helicopters without relying on anti-air guns, which are found in only a few areas, so it is very important to grab this weapon when the opportunity arises. This guide will show players all the RPG Rocket Launcher locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Get the RPG in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The RPG-7 has two locations where it can be found, both of which are in the Operation Snake Eater portion of the game. To equip this weapon, go into the menu and go into your Backpack. Go into the Weapons tab and select the RPG. You can only have 8 weapons equipped at a time. Now, when you are in gameplay, you can select the rocket launcher.

Location #1

The RPG-7 can be found in the Krasnagorje Mountainside area. Make your way up the mountain. This is a winding cliffside with a lot of enemies, so getting up this mountain without being detected can be tricky. Once you are at the very top and near the exit that leads to the next area, you will find a small enemy base at the top of this area with several small buildings and storage houses. Go to the structure along the right cliffside that goes down into the ground and is behind an anti-air gun.. There is a floating black case in this building. Walk into it to pick up the RPG.

Location #2

If you miss the first location, EVA will give you the RPG during the Shagohod boss fight.

You now know how to get the RPG in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.