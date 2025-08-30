Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – The Fury Boss Fight Guide

The Fury is the fourth and final living member of the COBRA Unit that players must defeat in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. This flamethrower-wielding Cosmonaut uses his flames of rage to control the playspace in his boss arena, using fire to block off pathways and his jetpack to fly into the air to rain down fire on Snake’s head. With the arena being dark and the boss running up, down, and between the several long hallways that make up the room, it can be hard to navigate this area and fight this boss. Allow me to provide some tips to players who might be struggling to take down the final COBRA. This guide will show players how to beat The Fury Boss Fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Beat The Fury Boss Fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Just like most of the other bosses in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, you can choose between either performing lethal or non-lethal attacks against The Fury. Weapons that use real bullets or other weapons that kill normal enemies will deplete the health bar of the boss, while non-lethal weapons will chip away at their stamina bar. If you can fully deplete either bar, you will win the boss fight, but beating the boss by non-lethal means will give you an extra reward. Whether you decide to take the lethal or non-lethal option, make sure you remove the Suppressor from your weapon, as there is no need for stealth here and you don’t want to reduce the durability of your silencer for no reason.

The Fury’s boss fight takes place in a dark, underground tunnel with several long hallways that you will need to navigate. The boss uses a flamethrower to block paths and attack you if you get too close. If The Fury reaches the end of one of these hallways and you are far enough away, he will use his jetpack to fly down a hallway, fully engulfing it in flames. If you get close to him, he will release a massive point-blank attack, which will engulf and do passive damage until you get up and out of the fire.

The Fury can also use his jetpack to fly around the area, raining down fire as he takes to the air. Another one of his major attacks is when he crouches down and starts a countdown. When the countdown finishes, he will shoot down a hallway at incredible speed. You can interrupt this attack or stand at a safe distance and wait for him to finish his attack. Since it’s easy to predict where he will end up at the end of this attack, you can get some damage during his recovery animation.

Whenever he uses his flamethrower, the fire stays on the ground and the walls, limiting the play space. There is a way to remove the fire that remains on the ground. Look up on the wall of each hallway, and you will see a red pipe. Shoot the pipe to get water to spill out. This will put out any fire below it, including you if you stand beneath it, so use this to extinguish the fire. If you catch on fire, you can either use the water from these pipes or roll on the ground to put out the flames. You can also hang off the edge of the arena at the south end of the map to avoid some of the fire attacks from the boss.

Targeting The Fury’s head won’t do much and you will need to get a few hits on the boss before damage is done, thanks to his spacesuit. This suit also lowers the effectiveness of Stun Grenades and completely negates any fire damage. You can shoot the boss or use your Survival Knife if you get in close, and if you do enough damage, you will hear the boss mention that his suit has been ripped. This not only makes him more susceptible to damage and Stun Grenades, but also means that fire damage will now hurt his health bar. You can shoot the barrels around the room to cause explosions, so consider using them if you’re going for a lethal kill and his suit gets ripped.

The best way to combat The Fury is to stay as far away as possible and use either the SVD or Mosin Nagant Sniper Rifle, with the former being used for a lethal takedown and the latter for a non-lethal battle. Use these snipers to target the boss from a distance, dealing significant damage quickly. There is a classic exploit from the original game that carries over to the remake. If you unequip and then re-equip a weapon that has a long reload, you can skip the animation. This means with something like the Mosin Nagant, if you fire, and then unequip and re-equip, you can get multiple shots off very quickly. You can get three shots off in quick succession with this technique, which will do big damage and stun the boss.

The arena is very dark, so I suggest using the Thermal Goggles to help you see around the area and find The Fury as he slowly stalks around. Just be ready to take the Goggles off when he uses his flamethrower, since it gets really bright and hard to see with all the fire. There are Russian Glowcaps around the arena that can be used to charge the battery of your equipment.

When he drops below half his health of stamina, The Fury will become much faster, running throughout the area and increasing the rate at which he fires his flamethrower. He is also more likely to start flying around the area. When he is in his final quarter of health/stamina, he will become really wild, running and flying around very quickly, becoming an even faster version of himself. His speed can make it hard to keep track of him and he will cover more of the arena in fire and will do so very fast, so it’s best that you defeat him as quickly as possible during this phase because he can easily overwhelm you.

Repeat the process of sniping the boss and using Stuns if you’ve torn his suit. Eventually, you fully deplete either all of his health or stamina and you will defeat The Fury.

If you beat the boss non-lethally, you will get the “Fire” Camouflage, which will reduce fire and explosive damage by half when wearing it. It can be found directly to your left in the crumbling hallway right after the battle is finished.

You now know how to beat The Fury boss fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.