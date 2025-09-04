Mastering the Camo Index is extremely important when it comes to surviving Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Wearing the right Camouflage will decide whether you can slip by an enemy patrol or if you have the entire Russian army descending upon you. To have the most variety of camo to cover every situation, players will need to know where to find and collect all of the differnt Camouflage Uniforms and Face Paint. Getting all of these items not only makes you harder to detect in any situation, but it will also unlock an Achievement and Trophy. This guide will show players where to find all Camo and Face Paint locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

All Camo and Face Paint Locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

There are a total of 84 Camos in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. These camos are broken down in the Uniform and Face Paint categories. The former is the outfit Snake wears and the latter is the camo he uses on his face. Some of these items are part of the Deluxe Edition of the game, but these camos aren’t counted toward the “A Snake Has Many Skins” Achievement.

All Camouflage

There are a total of 59 Uniform Camouflages in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

Naked

This Camouflage is unlocked by default.

Olive Drab

This Camouflage is unlocked by default.

Tiger Stripe

This Camouflage is unlocked by default.

Leaf

This Camouflage is unlocked by default.

Tree Bark

This Camouflage is unlocked by default.

Choco Chip

This Camouflage can be found in Bolshaya Past South. Make your way past the second big electric fence that is protected by two guards and then go to the left. Along the west cliff near the fence is a hollowed-out tree. The Box with the Choco Chip camo can be found inside.

Splitter

Also located in Bolshaya Past South, get past the first big electric fence and stick to the east to find a small cliff you can climb up. Stand up and stick to the wall to shimmy across a narrow path to reach the end of the cliff. You can find the box with the Splitter camo here.

Raindrop

The Raindrop camo is found near the start of Operation Snake Eater in the Dolinovodno area. Make your way across the large wooden bridge. At the end that leads to the Rassvet zone, you can look under the bridge and see a small cliffside. There are a few ways to reach this area. Hang off the side of the bridge, let go, and then quickly grab a branch coming out of the cliffside. Shimmy over to the nearby cliff. You can also go all the way across the bridge and then go west to find a path that leads down to the cliff. You will either need to hang from the ledge or press yourself against the cliff wall to shimmy over to the cliff. The box with the Raindrop camo is one of the items that can be found on this cliff.

Squares

This Camouflage is unlocked by default.

Water

Go to Bolshaya Past Base and go to the southeast corner of the building near the center of the area. You will find a ladder that takes you to the roof. The Water camo can be found on the northwest corner of the roof.

Black

This Camouflage is unlocked by default.

Snow

To find the Snow Camouflage, make your way through the caves that Snake falls into after the Ocelot Boss Fight. You will need to make your way to Chyornaya Peschera Cave, the second area found in the cave. Right at the entrance to this area, the cave will split into two paths: a larger path going to the left and a smaller crevice in the wall going to the right. Follow the path to the right and you will find a small clearing. In the middle of this area is the black case containing the M37 shotgun.

Go past the shotgun and crawl through a small opening at the base of the wall. In the passage behind the opening, you will find the box with the Snow camo inside.

Animals

You can get this uniform by defeating the Ocelot non-lethally. After dropping into the cave below the boss fight arena, the box with this Camo will be found next to you. When wearing this outfit, you will have reduced weapon sway, making it easier to aim.

Hornet Stripe

You can get this uniform by defeating The Pain non-lethally. After the boss is beaten, go to the north end of the cave and then look to the east to find a cliff you can run across. Follow this path and turn right to jump on the platform The Pain was on. This is where you can pick up his outfit. This uniform will ward off hornets, spiders, and leeches, stopping them from attacking and latching onto you. It will also give you the ability to tame hornets.

Spider

You can get this uniform by defeating The Fear non-lethally. This uniform will give you a massive boost to your Camo Index when worn, at the cost of your stamina. You can find this camo in the middle of the boss fight arena, right where The Fear blows up after his defeat.

Moss

You can get this uniform during The End Boss Fight. Sneak up behind The End and when the CQC prompt appears, aim your gun at him. He will drop his rifle and lie prone on the ground. Aim at his head and he will shake. Do this 3 times, and he will drop the Moss Camouflage. When you wear this uniform, you will regenerate health while in direct sunlight.

Fire

You can get this uniform by defeating The Fury non-lethally. This will reduce fire and explosive damage by half when wearing it. It can be found directly to your left in the crumbling hallway right after the battle is finished.

Spirit

You can get this uniform by reaching the end of the river in The Sorrow Boss Fight and touching his corpse in the water. When you get your gear back from EVA, you will also have the “Spirit” Camouflage if you made it all the way to the end of the river and touched The Sorrow’s body. This outfit silences your footsteps and restores stamina when choking enemies with CQC when you wear it.

Cold War

You can get this uniform by defeating Volgin non-lethally. He will drop the box with the camo when he is defeated. You will only have a few seconds to pick it up, so when you beat him, run up to his body and claim your reward. When worn, and you’re facing an enemy, they will be less likely to shoot at you since the front of the outfit depicts the Soviet Union flag.

Snake

You can get this uniform by defeating The Boss non-lethally. She will drop the box with the camo when she is defeated. You will only have a few seconds to pick it up, so when you beat her, run up to her body and claim your reward. This camo doesn’t have any special effects but is useful in every location, meaning you will get a good boost to your Camo Index no matter the area you wear it in.

Ga-KO

The Ga-KO camo is found in the shallow water at the northeast corner of Chyornyj Prud.

Fly

The Fly camo is found in the bathroom on the second floor of Graniny Gorki Lab. Go into the bathroom and go to the stall at the back wall. Do a full punch combo 3 times against the door to knock down the stall. You will find the box with this camo inside.

Desert Tiger

This Camouflage will be unlocked by default if you select the “I Like MGS 2!” option when starting a new game. If you didn’t select this option, you will permanently unlock this camo upon beating the game for the first time.

DPM

This Camouflage will be unlocked by default if you select the “I Like MGS 1!” option when starting a new game. If you didn’t select this option, you will permanently unlock this camo upon beating the game for the first time.

Flecktarn

This Camouflage will be unlocked by default if you select the “I Like MGS 3!” option when starting a new game. If you didn’t select this option, you will permanently unlock this camo upon beating the game for the first time.

AUSCAM Desert

This Camouflage will be unlocked by default if you select the “I Like MGS 1!” option when starting a new game. If you didn’t select this option, you will permanently unlock this camo upon beating the game for the first time.

Banana

This Camouflage will be unlocked by default if you select the “I Like MGS PEACE WALKER!” option when starting a new game. If you didn’t select this option, you will permanently unlock this camo upon beating the game for the first time.

Grenade

This Camouflage will be unlocked by default if you select the “I Like everything in the MGS series!” option when starting a new game. If you didn’t select this option, you will permanently unlock this camo upon beating the game for the first time.

Mummy

This Camouflage will be unlocked by default if you select the “I’m playing the MGS series for the first time!” option when starting a new game. If you didn’t select this option, you will permanently unlock this camo upon beating the game for the first time.

Santa Claus

This Camouflage is unlocked as a reward for beating the game for the first time.

St. Valentine

This Camouflage is unlocked as a reward for beating the game for the first time.

Former East Germany

This Camouflage is unlocked as a reward for beating the game for the first time.

Former West Germany

This Camouflage is unlocked as a reward for beating the game for the first time.

Soviet Woodland

This Camouflage is unlocked as a reward for beating the game for the first time.

Urban Tiger

This Camouflage is unlocked as a reward for beating the game for the first time.

KLMK

This Camouflage is unlocked as a reward for beating the game for the first time.

Rainbow

This Camouflage is unlocked as a reward for beating the game for the first time.

Chameleon

This Camouflage is unlocked as a reward for beating the game for the first time.

Barracuda

This Camouflage is unlocked as a reward for beating the game for the first time.

Festival

This Camouflage is unlocked as a reward for beating the game for the first time.

Dododo

This Camouflage is unlocked as a reward for beating the game for the first time.

Rock

This Camouflage is unlocked as a reward for beating the game for the first time.

Watersnake

This Camouflage is unlocked as a reward for beating the game for the first time.

Night Desert

This Camouflage is unlocked as a reward for beating the game for the first time.

Swamp

This Camouflage is unlocked as a reward for beating the game for the first time.

Flower

This Camouflage is unlocked as a reward for beating the game for the first time.

Anubis

This Camouflage is unlocked as a reward for beating the game for the first time.

Scientist

The Scientist camo is given to you by EVA the first time you meet her in Rassvet during Operation Snake Eater.

Officer

The Officer outfit is a disguise that you will need to get as part of the story. When you reach the Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: East Wing, track down Major Raikov. You will recognize him by his platinum hair. Knock him out or kill him and then drag him up to the second floor and into the locker room. You will steal his uniform and unlock this camo.

Maintenance

You will need to progress through the game until you beat The Sorrow boss fight and return to Groznyj Grad. Head back to the Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: East Wing and go up to the second floor. Go into the locker room and go to the row of lockers along the glass window at the east end of the room. Open the second locker from the left to find this disguise inside.

Sneaking Suit

The Sneaking Suit is also found in the Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: East Wing after returning to the base following The Sorrow boss fight, open the locker that you hid Raikov’s body in. You will find the Sneaking Suit in this locker.

Sneaking Suit (PW ver.)

This Camouflage is an outfit that is acquired by purchasing the Deluxe Version of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. This outfit is not required to get the “A Snake Has Many Skins” Achievement.

Battle Suit (PW ver.)

This Camouflage is an outfit that is acquired by purchasing the Deluxe Version of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. This outfit is not required to get the “A Snake Has Many Skins” Achievement.

Tuxedo

This Camouflage is unlocked as a reward for beating the game for the first time.

White Tuxedo

This Camouflage is an outfit that is acquired by purchasing the Deluxe Version of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. This outfit is not required to get the “A Snake Has Many Skins” Achievement.

Crocodile Suit

This Camouflage is an outfit that is acquired by purchasing the Deluxe Version of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. This outfit is not required to get the “A Snake Has Many Skins” Achievement.

Naked Woodland

This Camouflage is an outfit that is acquired by purchasing the Deluxe Version of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. This outfit is not required to get the “A Snake Has Many Skins” Achievement.

Naked Ammunition Belt

This Camouflage is an outfit that is acquired by purchasing the Deluxe Version of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. This outfit is not required to get the “A Snake Has Many Skins” Achievement.

Gold

This Camouflage is an outfit that is acquired by purchasing the Deluxe Version of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. This outfit is not required to get the “A Snake Has Many Skins” Achievement.

All Face Paints

There are a total of 25 Face Paints in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

No Paint

This Face Paint is unlocked by default.

Woodland

This Face Paint is unlocked by default.

Water

To get the Water Face Paint, you will need to go through the Graniny Gorki Lab and meet with Granin before you can get this Face Paint. After the cutscene with Granin, backtrack to Ponizovje South and go all the way to the south end of the river near the cave entrance. You will find the box with this camo in the shallow water.

Desert

The Desert Face Paint is found near the red door at the southwest corner of the interior of Ponizovje Warehouse.

Splitter

This Face Paint is unlocked by default.

Snow

The Snow Face Paint can be found in the Bolshaya Past Base. Go to the west of the central building and into the trench that surrounds the area. Look under the wooden bridge directly to the west of the building to find the box with this camo inside.

Soviet Union

This Face Paint will be unlocked by default if you select the “I Like MGS 5!” option when starting a new game. If you didn’t select this option, you will permanently unlock this camo upon beating the game for the first time.

UK

This Face Paint will be unlocked by default if you select the “I Like MGS 5!” option when starting a new game. If you didn’t select this option, you will permanently unlock this camo upon beating the game for the first time.

France

This Face Paint will be unlocked by default if you select the “I Like MGS 5!” option when starting a new game. If you didn’t select this option, you will permanently unlock this camo upon beating the game for the first time.

Germany

This Face Paint will be unlocked by default if you select the “I Like MGS 5!” option when starting a new game. If you didn’t select this option, you will permanently unlock this camo upon beating the game for the first time.

Italy

This Face Paint will be unlocked by default if you select the “I Like MGS 5!” option when starting a new game. If you didn’t select this option, you will permanently unlock this camo upon beating the game for the first time.

Spain

This Face Paint will be unlocked by default if you select the “I Like MGS 5!” option when starting a new game. If you didn’t select this option, you will permanently unlock this camo upon beating the game for the first time.

Sweden

This Face Paint will be unlocked by default if you select the “I Like MGS 5!” option when starting a new game. If you didn’t select this option, you will permanently unlock this camo upon beating the game for the first time.

Japan

This Face Paint will be unlocked by default if you select the “I Like MGS 5!” option when starting a new game. If you didn’t select this option, you will permanently unlock this camo upon beating the game for the first time.

USA

This Face Paint will be unlocked by default if you select the “I Like MGS 5!” option when starting a new game. If you didn’t select this option, you will permanently unlock this camo upon beating the game for the first time.

Kabuki

The Kabuki Face Paint is found in the pond at the bottom of the waterfall in the Tikhogornyj area after The Sorrow Boss Fight. Go to Tikhogornyj: Behind Waterfall to meet with EVA, you will get your gear back. Go back through the waterfall and return to Tikhogornyj. Go into the water at the base of the fall. You can find the Face Paint along the floor of the pond.

Zombie

The Zombie Face Paint is in the Rassvet area. Go to the northeast corner of the area and follow the path that goes behind the facility. The box with this camo is behind some barrels near the corner of a fence.

Oyama

The Oyama Face Paint is on the vents of Graniny Gorki Labs. There are two entrances to this vent. You can find a hole in the wall along the western wall of the labs when you’re in Graniny Gorki Labs Exterior: Inside Walls. The other vent is found in the small outdoor square in the center of Graniny Gorki Labs 1F.

Go to the left of the Inside Wall vent entrance. You will find the Oyama camo at the end of the vent.

Black

This Face Paint is unlocked by default.

Green

This Face Paint will be unlocked by default if you select the “I Like MGS 4!” option when starting a new game. If you didn’t select this option, you will permanently unlock this camo upon beating the game for the first time.

Brown

This Face Paint will be unlocked by default if you select the “I Like MGS 4!” option when starting a new game. If you didn’t select this option, you will permanently unlock this camo upon beating the game for the first time.

Infinity

To get the Infinity Face Paint, you will need to either get the Tsuchinoko or FOXHOUND Rank at the end of the game. To get the first title, you will need to reach the end of the game with the legendary Tsuchinoko snake. This is a secret animal that can only be captured in specific locations with a Mousetrap. You will also need to recapture it later in the game when you lose all your gear.

The Tsuchinoko can’t be seen with Thermal Goggles or Motion Sensors, so trying to find this elusive snake is hard. Luckily, there is a very easy way to catch the animal without having to actually find it. You can capture the Tsuchinoko in the Graniny Gorki South jungle, the same area where you fight The Fear boss fight. Go to the southern part of the area and climb up to the path that leads into the Ponizovje Warehouse area. Put down all of your Mousetraps right on the cliff that leads into the jungle. Walk into the Ponizovje Warehouse, walk back out into Graniny Gorki South, and then save your game.

Your Mousetraps should all have caught something. Walk into them to pick up the items inside. If none of them caught the Tsuchinoko, reload your save. This should change which animals are in the Mousetraps. Repeat this process until you get the Tsuchinoko. When you get this legendary snake, you will get the “Believe It or Not!” Achievement and Trophy.

Now, you will need to carry the Tsuchinoko all the way to the end of the game. This is pretty simple, but there is one point in the game where the Tsuchinoko will escape its cage and you will need to recapture it. After you beat The Sorrow and reach Tikhogornyj: Behind Waterfall to meet with EVA, you will get your gear back. This includes your Mk22 Tranq Pistol. Go back through the waterfall and return to Tikhogornyj. Standing at the entrance to the waterfall, go to the left to find the fat Tsuchinoko on the ground. Tranq it to recapture it.

Now just beat the game with the Tsuchinoko in your inventory. This will earn you the Tsuchinoko Rank at the end of the game and you will get the Infinity Face Paint.

The other way is to beat the game with a FOXHOUND rank. This is the hardest rank to achieve in the game as it requires you to complete the game very quickly without any alerts, no continues, low damage and a low number of severe injuries. All of this must be done on Extreme or European Extreme. You can track your progress through your game by going into the pause menu and going to the “Record & Titles” tab. This will show you your kills, continues, alerts, etc. Here is the full breakdown of how to achieve the FOXHOUND Rank:

Difficulty: Extreme or European Extreme

Play Time: Less than 5 Hours

Continues: 0

Alert Phases: 0

Serious Injuries: 20 or fewer

Total Damage Taken: 5 LIFE Bars or less

LIFE Medicine: 0 Used

Special Items: None

Mask

This Face Paint is unlocked by default. If you choose the “I Like MGS2” option at the start of the game, you will get a version of the opening cutscene where Snake begins the game wearing this mask.

Glasses

This Face Paint is an outfit that is acquired by purchasing the Deluxe Version of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. This outfit is not required to get the “A Snake Has Many Skins” Achievement.

Sunglasses

This Face Paint is an outfit that is acquired by purchasing the Deluxe Version of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. This outfit is not required to get the “A Snake Has Many Skins” Achievement.

You now know how to get all Camouflages and Face Paints in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.