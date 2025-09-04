The EZ Gun is arguably the most powerful weapon in the entirety of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. A Tranquilizer Gun with infinite ammo, this weapon is usually only available on a single difficulty setting, but this weapon can become a permanent fixture of Snake’s arsenal by completing one of the two most difficult challenges in the entire game. Players who want to know how to unlock all of the weapons in the game and want to use this fantastic gun will first need to know how to complete the challenges tied to this weapon. This guide will show players how to get the EZ Gun Pistol in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Get the EZ Gun Pistol in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

There are three ways to get the EZ Gun in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. The easiest way is to simply select the game’s lowest difficulty, Very Easy. This will have the gun appear in Snake’s backpack by default in both the Virtuous Mission and Operation Snake Eater. Unfortunately, you will only be able to use this weapon on that playthrough and it won’t carry over to other saves. There are two ways to unlock the gun as a part of your permanent loadout.

You need to finish the game with either the MARKHOR or FOXHOUND rank. To get the MARKHOR title, you will need to collect all 48 different types of plants and animals that can be found throughout the game. This includes all of the flora and fauna found in the Russian jungle, as well as 4 medicinal plants. You can check out Gameranx’s guide on where to find all of these items here.

The other way is to beat the game with a FOXHOUND rank. This is the hardest rank to achieve in the game as it requires you to complete the game very quickly without any alerts, no continues, low damage and a low number of severe injuries. All of this must be done on Extreme or European Extreme. You can track your progress through your game by going into the pause menu and going to the “Record & Titles” tab. This will show you your kills, continues, alerts, etc. Here is the full breakdown of how to achieve the FOXHOUND Rank:

Difficulty: Extreme or European Extreme

Play Time: Less than 5 Hours

Continues: 0

Alert Phases: 0

Serious Injuries: 20 or fewer

Total Damage Taken: 5 LIFE Bars or less

LIFE Medicine: 0 Used

Special Items: None

When you finish the game with either capturing all the animals and plants or with the FOXHOUND title, you will unlock the EZ Gun to use on every subsequent playthrough and difficulty. It is important to note that this is a Special Item, meaning using this gun will lock you out of achieving certain ranks if it is used. To equip this weapon, go into the menu and go into your Backpack. Go into the Weapons tab and select the EZ Gun. You can only have 8 weapons equipped at a time. Now, when you are in gameplay, you can select the unique weapon.

You now know how to get the EZ Gun Pistol in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.