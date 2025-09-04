Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has a lot of secrets that can aid players through their journey. The Healing Radio Frequency is one of these secrets. By calling certain frequencies on his Radio, Snake can recover from his exhaustion. Players will want to know all of the codes they can call so they can use the healing properties of these frequencies. This guide will show players how to call all of the Healing Radio Frequencies in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

All Healing Radio Frequencies in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

There are a total of 8 Healing Radio Frequencies that can be listened to in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. You can learn these codes by holding up some of the guards found throughout the game by grabbing them with CQC and then interrogating them. Unlike some of the other codes in the game, you don’t have to get the frequency from a guard before you can call it. When you do call one of these frequencies, you will hear some calming music and your Stamina bar will be fully restored. Each code will restore your stamina only once per playthrough, but you can call the frequency again to listen to the music. It is also important to note that while the 8 songs are present in each playthrough, the frequency that you need to call to hear the music changes depending on your chosen difficulty.

Very Easy & Easy

Here is the breakdown of all of the Healing Radio Frequencies on both the Very Easy and Easy difficulties.

Salty Catfish / 66 Boys – 140.01

Rock Me Baby / 66 Boys – 140.52

Sea Breeze / Sergei Mantis – 141.24

Pillow Talk / Starry K. – 142.94

Jumpin’ Johnny / Chunk Raspberry – 144.06

Surfing Guitar / 66 Boys – 147.08

Sailor / Starry K. – 147.59

Don’t Be Afraid / Rika Muranaka – 149.53

Normal

Here is the breakdown of all of the Healing Radio Frequencies on Normal difficulty.

Don’t Be Afraid / Rika Muranaka – 141.85

Sea Breeze / Sergei Mantis – 142.09

Sailor / Starry K. – 143.32

Jumpin’ Johnny / Chunk Raspberry – 144.86

Salty Catfish / 66 Boys – 145.83

Rock Me Baby / 66 Boys – 146.65

Surfing Guitar / 66 Boys – 148.39

Pillow Talk / Starry K. – 148.96

Hard

Here is the breakdown of all of the Healing Radio Frequencies on Hard difficulty.

Surfing Guitar / 66 Boys – 141.59

Rock Me Baby / 66 Boys – 143.83

Sailor / Starry K. – 143.97

Pillow Talk / Starry K. – 144.25

Don’t Be Afraid / Rika Muranaka – 144.63

Sea Breeze / Sergei Mantis – 145.72

Salty Catfish / 66 Boys – 146.07

Jumpin’ Johnny / Chunk Raspberry – 147.96

Extreme & European Extreme

Here is the breakdown of all of the Healing Radio Frequencies on both the Extreme and European Extreme difficulties.

Pillow Talk / Starry K. – 140.16

Salty Catfish / 66 Boys – 141.42

Sailor / Starry K. – 142.42

Sea Breeze / Sergei Mantis – 145.18

Surfing Guitar / 66 Boys – 146.45

Rock Me Baby / 66 Boys – 148.66

Jumpin’ Johnny / Chunk Raspberry – 148.78

Don’t Be Afraid / Rika Muranaka – 149.39

You now know all of the Healing Radio Frequencies in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.