Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – The Sorrow Boss Fight Guide

The Sorrow is the COBRA Unit’s spirit medium. While he has been long dead when the events of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater take place, he still makes his presence known to Snake in one of the game’s most unique encounters. Walking a River of Sorrows, players will need to embrace life and death if they hope to escape this purgatory. This guide will show players how to beat The Sorrow Boss Fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Beat The Sorrow Boss Fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The Sorrow is the most unique boss fight in the game, as you don’t really fight this boss. You will find yourself in a spectral river with The Sorrow floating in the air. To beat this boss, you will need to die and use the Revive Pill item in your inventory. You can do this at any time, but you can be a unique camouflage by making your way through the river. I suggest going through the river to get this exclusive reward.

As you make your way through the water, ghosts of all the enemies you’ve killed will appear. If they touch you, they start to absorb your energy, causing you to take damage. If you haven’t killed anyone yet in your playthrough, only the ghosts of the previous bosses will appear since they explode at the end of their fight, even if you beat them non-lethally. The Sorrow will also shoot out a beam of energy that will cause a jumpscare and do damage.

Make your way past all the enemies and get to the end of the river. At this point, you will be able to touch The Sorrow’s corpse floating in the water. Touching the boss will instantly kill you. Use the Revive Pill to end the fight.

When you get your gear back from EVA, you will also have the “Spirit” Camouflage if you made it all the way to the end of the river and touched The Sorrow’s body. This outfit silences your footsteps and restores stamina when choking enemies with CQC when you wear it.

You now know how to beat The Sorrow boss fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.