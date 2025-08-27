Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – All XM16E1 Assault Rifle Locations

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater gives players the chance to find the XM16E1 Assault Rifle, an experimental version of what would become one of the United States’ cornerstone pieces of weaponry in the late 20th century and turn of the 21st century. Players who want to wield this gun will first need to know how and where to find it. Luckily, I can provide some help to anyone who is struggling to track down this iconic weapon. This guide will show players where to find all XM16E1 Assault Rifle locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Get the XM16E1 Assault Rifle in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

There are two locations where you can find the XM16E1 Assault Rifle in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, with one being found in the Virtuous Mission prologue and the Operation Snake Eater main story scenario. If you get the M16 during Virtuous Mission, you will still need to get it again when you go through Operation Snake Eater. To equip this weapon, go into the menu and go into your Backpack. Go into the Weapons tab and select the XM16E1. You can only have 8 weapons equipped at a time. Now, when you are in gameplay, you can select the assault rifle.

Virtuous Mission

The M16 that is found in Virtuous Mission can be found in the Dolinovodno area. Make your way across the large wooden bridge. At the end that leads to the Rassvet zone, you can look under the bridge and see a small cliffside. There are a few ways to reach this area. Hang off the side of the bridge, let go, and then quickly grab a branch coming out of the cliffside. Shimmy over to the nearby cliff. You can also go all the way across the bridge and then go west to find a path that leads down to the cliff. You will either need to hang from the ledge or press yourself against the cliff wall to shimmy over to the cliff with the weapon. However you decide to reach the area, you will find a floating black case on the ground. Walk up to it to pick up the M16.

Operation Snake Eater

The Operation Snake Eater location for this weapon is in the Graniny Gorki Lab Exterior: Inside Walls. Looking at the entrance of the Lab, go to the right and you will find a small storage room in the back corner of the exterior at the northeast corner of the map. Enter the single-room building to find the gear inside. Among the several floating crates is a black case. Walk into the case to pick up the M16.

You now know how to get the XM16E1 Assault Rifle in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.