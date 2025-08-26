Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – Crocodile Cap Location

While it might look a bit silly, the Crocodile Cap is extremely useful in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Disguising yourself as the reptilian king of the swamp can help you get past enemies and make you nearly invisible when swimming. While very useful, it is very easy to miss this item with only a single location where players can pick it up. So, allow me to steer you in the right direction and get this nifty headress. This guide will show players where to find the Crocodile Cap location in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Get the Crocodile Cap in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The Crocodile Cap is located in the Chyornyj Prud, a swamp-like area accessible through a gate at the northeast corner of Rassvet. Go into the water and head to the west end of the swamp to find some logs in the water. Dive under the water to swim beneath the logs. Follow this river until you reach land.

Look to the right until you find a cliff. Along the cliffside is a tree overlooking the water. Climb up the tree and you will find a rope tied between the branches. Shimmy your way across these ropes to reach a small land mass with a floating black case. Walk into this case to get the Crocodile Cap. To equip this item, go into the menu and go into your Backpack. Go into the Items tab and select the Crocodile Cap. You can only have 8 items equipped at a time. Now, when you are in gameplay, you can select the cap.

You now know how to get the Crocodile Cap in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.