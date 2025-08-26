Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – Torch Location

The Torch will help light your way through dark areas in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Found during a journey through a dark cave, players will find themselves stumbling through the pitch black if this item isn’t found. With there being very limited visibility, players can easily go past this equipment without even knowing it’s there. So, allow me to be the light in the dark and guide anyone who is having trouble finding this firebearer. This guide will show players where to find the Torch location in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Get the Torch in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The Torch can only be found in a single location in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. This item is found in the Chyornaya Peschera Cave Branch. This is a pitch-black zone that you might struggle to see in before getting the Torch. Stick to the left wall until you find a path that leads to a water-filled area with multiple waterfalls.

Once in the water, go to the right and look for a small path between two waterfalls. At the end of this path is a floating black case that contains the Torch. Walk into the case to pick the equipment up. To equip this light source, go into the menu and go into your Backpack. Go into the Weapons tab and select the Torch. You will enter this cave after completing the Ocelot boss fight. You can only have 8 items equipped at a time. Now, when you are in gameplay, you can select the Torch.

You now know how to get the Torch in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.