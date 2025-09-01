Major Ocelot makes the Single Action Army revolver an integral piece of his personality after his first encounter with Snake in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. As players get to see the gunslinger twirl his pistols around throughout the game, it only makes sense that there would be a desire to use one yourself. While the gun does get added to Snake’s inventory during the game, there is a way to make this weapon a permanent unlock that appears as a part of Snake’s gear at the start of every subsequent playthrough. This is a very easy unlock to miss, as it is hidden behind a choice at the very end of the game. So, allow me to explain how to add this six-shooter to your arsenal. This guide will show players how to unlock the Single Action Army Revolver in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Unlock the Single Action Army Revolver in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The Single Action Army can be used in the entire second half of the game right after Snake is tortured in Groznyj Grad. After Snake loses his eye, The Boss will sneak the weapon into your inventory. There is a way to use this gun in earlier parts of the game and make it a permanent weapon in your inventory in future playthroughs. To do this, you need to let Ocelot win his final battle against Snake. At the very end of the game, after you defeat The Boss, Snake and Ocelot will have a duel where you will need to choose between a left or right revolver on the ground.

Pick the gun on the right. This will lead to Snake losing the duel, but to thank him for entertaining his little game, Ocelot will allow Snake to keep the revolver he chose. Now, when you load this save for a future playthrough or start a new playthrough from scratch, you will get the Single Action Army Pistol in your inventory by default. To equip this weapon, go into the menu and go into your Backpack. Go into the Weapons tab and select the Single Action Army. You can only have 8 weapons equipped at a time. Now, when you are in gameplay, you can select the revolver.

You now know how to unlock the Single Action Army Revolver in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.