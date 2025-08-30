Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – All M63 LMG Locations

Most of the guns in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater are small and compact weapons fit for a sneaking mission, with a few normal Assault Rifles and Shotguns for when things go sideways. The M63 LMG is a massive gun that isn’t going to keep players concealed but will provide the opportunity to just tear through the opposition, no matter how strong or how numerous. Players will need to know where to find this massive gun if they hope to add it to their arsenal. This guide will show players all of the M63 LMG locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Get the M63 LMG in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

There are two locations where you can find the M63 LMG in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, both of which are found during the Operation Snake Eater main story scenario. To equip this weapon, go into the menu and go into your Backpack. Go into the Weapons tab and select the M63. You can only have 8 weapons equipped at a time. Now, when you are in gameplay, you can select the LMG.

Location #1

The first area you can find the M63 LMG is in Svyatogornyj East. This is an optional area that you can find in Svyatogornyj East, behind the red door in Ponizovje Warehouse, which you can access after talking to Granin. Go all the way to the north exit, but instead of going through this exit, take a hidden path that goes to the northeast. This will lead you to Svyatogornyj East. This area has a wooden cabin being patrolled by a few guards.

Go through the building or go around the east side and go to the door at the northeast corner of the area to find a storage room all the way in the back. Climb over some boxes along the west wall of this room to find a floating black case in the corner. Walk into this case to pick up the M63.

Location #2

If you miss this first location, you can find the M63 later in Groznyj Grad Northwest. This is the eastern part of the giant base’s exterior that you can explore. There are several times you can go to this area. One is during the night when you first arrive in Groznyj Grad. The other is after you escape the prison cell following your capture and torture. Finally, there is the time you return to Groznyj Grad to destroy the Shagohod. Either way, you will need to go to the north end of this area and then look to the west to find a single-room brick structure. Inside is a bunch of gear and items, including the black case with the M63.

You now know how to get the M63 LMG in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.