Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – Revolver Ocelot Boss Fight Guide

During the opening hours of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Snake easily dispatches Major Ocelot a few times, but their third encounter isn’t just a cutscene battle but is the game’s first official boss fight. With no way to get in close, players will get into a full-on shootout against the young gunslinger. Players will need to know how to avoid the revolver-wielding Major and use the environment to their advantage. This guide will show players how to beat the Revolver Ocelot Boss Fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Beat the Revolver Ocelot Boss Fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Just like most of the other bosses in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, you can choose between either performing lethal or non-lethal attacks against Ocelot. Weapons that use real bullets or other weapons that kill normal enemies will deplete the health bar of the boss, while non-lethal weapons will chip away at their stamina bar. If you can fully deplete either bar, you will win the boss fight, but beating the boss by non-lethal means will give you an extra reward. Whether you decide to take the lethal or non-lethal option, make sure you remove the Suppressor from your weapon, as there is no need for stealth here and you don’t want to reduce the durability of your silencer for no reason.

The Ocelot boss fight sees Snake and Ocelot separated by a small ravine, meaning that you will need to fight him with guns and other weapons, with no way of getting close enough for CQC. Ocelot will use two Single Action Army revolvers while the rest of his Ocelot Unit watches the fight. Both you and Ocelot have several rocks on both sides of the ravine that can be used for cover. Ocelot will run between the rocks and a large tree, picking up behind them to take quick shots at you. When he takes his shot, you have a small window where you can respond with a shot of your own.

When Ocelot shoots 6 times from a pistol, he will have to switch weapons, which gives you a chance to get a few free shots in. The first time this happens, it will be a cutscene, so you won’t be able to do damage, but on subsequent gun swaps, you can attack him. When both guns are empty, he will run out in the open to perform an exciting reload. Take this opportunity to do as much damage as you can. Just like switching weapons, the first reload will be a cutscene, but you will be able to punish Ocelot when he reloads in the future.

Several beehives are hanging from the tree branches above Ocelot. If you shoot them down, bees will fly around and attack Ocelot. He will run out in the open and start to spin his guns around to kill the bees. This gives you a chance to attack him.

You can also use grenades to do damage to Ocelot. If you’re going for a lethal kill, the Frag Grenade will knock Ocelot down, allowing you to use the M1911A1 or other weapons like the AK-47 to do damage to him. For the non-lethal route, use a Stun Grenade to do massive stamina damage and follow up with the Mk22 Tranq Pistol while Ocelot is stunned. You can also use these grenades to flush out Ocelot if he runs behind cover or hides to reload.

There is a tree that you can climb to help you get a birdseye view of the fight and allow you to shoot Ocelot when he hides behind the rocks. Just be careful since this area leaves you wide open, since there is no cover for you to use.

Repeat the process of using the beehives, grenades, and capitalizing on his reloads. You will be able to bring down the Major. If you do this non-lethally, you will get the “Animals” Camouflage. After dropping into the cave below the boss fight arena, the box with this Camo will be found next to you. When wearing this outfit, you will have reduced weapon sway, making it easier to aim.

You now know how to beat the Ocelot boss fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.