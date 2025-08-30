Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – All Handkerchief Locations

The Disguises in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater are extremely useful for sneaking past guards in restricted areas. Their only big downside is that it limits the weapons that can be used, with guns and knives unable to be equipped while in a disguise. Luckily, there are a few weapons found throughout the game that can be used while disguised. One of these weapons is the Handkerchief, a rag covered in anesthetic which will knock out any enemy it’s waved in front of. Players will want to make sure they get this weapon so that they can knock out any enemies that might see through their disguise. This guide will show players all Handkerchief locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Get the Handkerchief in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

There are two locations where you can find the Handkerchief in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, both of which are found during the Operation Snake Eater main story scenario. To use this weapon, go into the menu and go into your Backpack. Go into the Weapons tab and select the Handkerchief. You can only have 8 items equipped at a time. Now, when you are in gameplay, you can select the anesthetic-soaked rag.

Location #1

The next battery is in Graniny Gorki Lab B1 West. Make your way through this area and go past a guard station. You will find a small lounge room with a TV in the room. Look to the locker to the left of the TV and open the leftmost locker. You will see a floating crate in the locker. Walk into it to pick up the Handkerchief.

Location #2

If you miss the first location, you can find the Handkerchief in the locker area of Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: East Wing. You need to go up the eastern stairs and through a door. Once through the door, look under the table to your left to find this Handkerchief.

You now know how to get the Handkerchief in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.