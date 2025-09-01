Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – Shagohod Boss Fight Guide

Despite the name of the series, there aren’t any Metal Gears in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, but there is still a giant mechanized behemoth that players will need to fight against near the end of the game. The Shagohod is the predecessor of the bipedal mechs that are the series’s namesake and while it does not yet know how to walk upright, this massive tank can pack quite the punch. With the insane Colonel Volgin piloting this machine and only fueled by rage, players will need to know how to break through the armor and put an end to the Colonel and the machine once and for all. This guide will show players how to beat The Shagohod Boss Fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Beat the Shagohod Boss Fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Even though this fight is against a giant machine, you can defeat the Shagohod in either a lethal or non-lethal way. While the first phase of his fight requires you to use the RPG, the second phase sees Volgin climb out of the cockpit of the machine and use his electric powers to control it from its roof. You will now need to target Volgin, who can be defeated non-lethally. Whether you decide to take the lethal or non-lethal option, make sure you remove the Suppressor from your weapon, as there is no need for stealth here, and you don’t want to reduce the durability of your silencer for no reason.

There are two distinct phases during the Shagohod boss fight. Riding on EVA’s motorcycle while she drives, the first phase tasks you with getting behind the machine and dealing damage to the weakened back of the central chassis, which can be seen thanks to the visible cracks and sparks.

There are a few attacks to watch out for during this phase. If you are in front of the Shagohod for too long, it will release a volley of machine gun fire. One of the attacks is a sweeping attack that comes from the two smaller guns on the left and right of the center chassis. You can shoot these guns, you can break them to decrease the number of times he can use these attacks. When the guns are broken, he can ram you with the tank’s treads, so be careful. It can also shoot missiles that track you. While you have an RPG with unlimited ammo, you should switch to another weapon like the M63 to shoot these missiles out of the air.

To get behind the Shagohod, you will need to shoot the treads of the vehicle to get it to stop moving for a short period of time. You can do this by hitting either of the treads with an RPG rocket. Just like all the weapons when riding on the motorcycle, the RPG has unlimited ammo. EVA will drive around to the back of the Shagohod, giving you a clear view of the tank’s weak point. Repeat this process until you empty the boss’s health. Doing this will also interrupt any of the boss’s attacks. When you get behind the tank, shoot it with the RPG at the weak point. Repeat this until the boss loses all of its health.

After completing the first phase, Volgin will come out of the Shagohod and control the tank from the top of it. You will now need to target Volgin to do damage to the boss, and you will jump off the motorcycle and fight this phase on foot. While your approach and target will be different, the Shagohod will carry over many of the same attacks from phase 1 with a few changes.

The most straightforward attacks during this phase are the ones that are carried over from Phase 1: The heavy fire and missiles. The first attack that comes from the center of the Shagohod can be a bit of a challenge to dodge on foot, but just run to the left or righ,t and you will be able to avoid it. For the missiles, just deal with the same way as before and shoot them out of the air.

His two new attacks are from his smaller guns on the left and right of the Chassis. One attack sees him shoot the guns in an “X” shape and then does a sweeping motion back and forth, slowly advancing forward. The best way to dodge this is to either get far away or wait for there to be an opening in front of the tank and run past the bullets as they go past you. His other attack sees him shoot the guns in opposite directions, eventually coming into a cross, right where Snake is standing. To counter this, just go prone and crawl toward the tank. Volgin will shoot right over you. Like in phase 1, you can shoot these guns to interrupt these attacks and decrease the number of times they are used.

To do damage to the boss, you will need to target Volgin, who is standing on top of the Shagohod. He has an electric shield that is protecting the front of him. You can shoot him at any time, but his movement can make it hard to target him. EVA will distract him during the battle, so if you stand at Volgin’s side or behind him while he’s moving around, you can hit him. Hitting him while he’s moving can be hard, and you will immediately draw his attention to you, so be prepared for his attacks.

To get him to stay still, use the RPG to hit the treads. This will stop the Shagohod from moving and give you an opening to attack Volgin. Your RPG won’t have endless ammo during this phase, so be mindful of that. You can also use Frag Grenades to break the treads/ When a tread is disabled, Voglin will look down at it, giving you an opening to shoot around his front-facing shield. You can use any weapon to damage Volgin, but if you want to continue a no-kill run of the game, use the Mosin Nagant Tranq sniper and land some headshots to do massive stamina damage.

Repeat the process of taking out the treads and targeting Volgin until his health or stamina is fully depleted. When this is done, you will beat the boss.

You now know how to beat the Shagohod boss fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.