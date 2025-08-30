Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – Scorpion SMG Location

The Scorpion is a compact and fast-firing SMG that can be found in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. With its built-in laser sight, it has great accuracy and will cut through a wave of guards while not immediately giving away Snake’s position like some of the game’s other guns. While useful, this is one of the easiest weapons to miss in the game, so players who want to fully complete their arsenal will need to know how and where to get this SMG. So, allow me to break down how to find this weapon and gain access to the locked room it’s being held in. This guide will show players where to find the Scorpion SMG location in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Get the Scorpion SMG in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The Scorpion SMG can only be found in a single location: Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: East Wing area, found deep within the Operation Snake Eater main story scenario. You will need to gain access to a weapon storage room found on the first floor of the Weapons Lab. There are two rooms in the center of the 1F Weapons Lab. The storage room is the northern one. This room has an east and west door that leads into it.

This room is locked and can be opened by either wearing Raikov’s Uniform or by tuning to a specific frequency when standing outside the door. Both the east and west door have their own unique frequency, so using one of the doors won’t open the other. These frequencies also change depending on the difficulty you have selected, so here is the list of all possible frequencies to open the doors.

Very Easy & Normal: 145.86 for the eastern door and 148.13 for the western door.

145.86 for the eastern door and 148.13 for the western door. Hard: 146.95 for the eastern door and 144.41 for the western door.

146.95 for the eastern door and 144.41 for the western door. Extreme & European Extreme: 141.06 for the eastern door and 142.81 for the western door.

Once inside the storage room, you can find the Scorpion in the far corner of the room near the door on the opposite end of the room from the entrance. To equip this weapon, go into the menu and go into your Backpack. Go into the Weapons tab and select the Scorpion. You can only have 8 weapons equipped at a time. Now, when you are in gameplay, you can select the SMG.

You now know how to get the Scorpion SMG in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.