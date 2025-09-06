The Kerotan Frogs make a return in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, and just like in the original version of the game, these small toys are found throughout the game. By tracking down these hidden items and damaging them, players can get a new title, Achievement, and one of the most useful rewards in the entire game. Players who want to collect these plastic frogs will first need to know where to find them. This guide will show players where to find all of the Kerotan Frog locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

All Kerotan Frog Locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

There are a total of 64 Kerotan Frogs in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. There is one Frog in almost every single location in the game. The only location that doesn’t have one of these collectibles is the Gronzyji Grad Sewers that you go through during the escape after the torture sequence. Besides this, every other location in the game has a Kerotan Frog. To collect a Frog, you will need to do damage to it. This can be done in any way: By shooting it, meleeing it with your knife, using a grenade, etc.

You can track how many Kerotan Frogs you’ve found by going into the pause menu and looking in the bottom right corner. You will also be a box above the logo. If there is a check mark, it means you’ve found the Kerotan Frog in that area. The Kerotan Frog collection carries over between all playthroughs, so you don’t need to hit all of them in a single trip through the game.

Kerotan Frog #1: Dremuchij South (Virtuous Mission)

The first frog can be found by going up the hill in the western part of Dremuchij South. When you reach the top of the path and are looking over the cliff at the tree that your gear gets caught on, turn to the left to see the frog on a rock.

Kerotan Frog #2: Dremuchij Swampland (Virtuous Mission)

Go past the swampy area, and when you’re on the path toward the northern exit, look to the right of the path to see the frog on the rocks.

Kerotan Frog #3: Dremuchij North (Virtuous Mission)

Go to the northeast corner of the area, to the right of the northern exit. You can find this frog on top of the fallen tree.

Kerotan Frog #4: Dolinovodno (Virtuous Mission)

You can find this frog on top of the southwest pole of the long wooden bridge.

Kerotan Frog #5: Rassvet (Virtuous Mission)

Go into the facility where Sokolov is being held and look through the hole in the brick wall near the staircase at the west end of the building. The frog can be seen outside the area through the hole.

Kerotan Frog #6: Dremuchij East

Go to the center clearing and go to the northwest corner of the area. Turn back to face the south to find this frog under a fallen log.

Kerotan Frog #7: Dremuchij North (Operation Snake Eater)

The first time that you go through this area during Operation Snake Eater, you won’t have a gun because The Boss dismantles your gun. You can test your luck with your Stun Grenades, or you can get to Rassvet, meet EVA, get new weapons, and then backtrack to Dremuchij North. Climb the tree in the horizontal path found past the area where The Boss breaks your weapon. Once up in the tree, turn around and face the northwest. You will see the frog on a nearby rock that is about even height as the branch.

Kerotan Frog #8: Dremuchij Swampland (Operation Snake Eater)

Visiting this location is optional during Operation Nake Eater. Either use your Stun grenades after The Boss breaks your gun, or get your guns from EVA and backtrack to Dremuchij Swampland. Go to the shore to the northwest of the swamp. The frog is behind the tree at the north end of this shore.

Kerotan Frog #9: Dremuchij South (Operation Snake Eater)

Visiting this location is optional during Operation Nake Eater. Either use your Stun grenades after The Boss breaks your gun, or get your guns from EVA and backtrack to Dremuchij South. Go to the south cliffside and hop over the log to the west. You can find the frog on the cliff at the west end of the area.

Kerotan Frog #10: Dolinovodno (Operation Snake Eater)

The first time you reach this area in Operation Nake Eater, you won’t have a gun to shoot the frog. Either use your Stun grenades after The Boss breaks your gun, or get your guns from EVA and backtrack to Dolinovodno. Look to the east of the north end of the bridge to find the frog on the cliff.

Kerotan Frog #11: Rassvet (Operation Snake Eater)

When you reach Rassvet, you can either pick up the AK-47 in the area to shoot the Kerotan Frog or shoot them the next morning after getting the weapons from EVA. Go to the red staircase at the west end of the facility to find the frog under the stairs.

Kerotan Frog #12: Chyornyj Prud

Go to the center-north end of the huge swampy lake and dive underwater. You will find this frog near the floor of the lake.

Kerotan Frog #13: Bolshaya Past South

Make your way to the second large electric fence at the north end of the area. Before going through the fence, look to the east of the two guards. There is a cluster of trees near the cliffside. This frog is behind these trees.

Kerotan Frog #14: Bolshaya Past Base

Go into the building at the center of the area and head into the sleeping quarters in the southwest corner of the building. Look under the desk and chair in the corner of the room to find this frog.

Kerotan Frog #15: Bolshaya Past Crevice

NOTE: This Frog is only seen during the Ocelot Boss Fight; you must shoot it before beating the boss.

Go to the east end of the platform you’re standing on and face the opposite direction from Ocelot. You can see the frog hiding in the grass across a gap.

Kerotan Frog #16: Chyornaya Peschera Cave Branch

This is a pitch-black zone that you might struggle to see in before getting the Torch. Stick to the left wall until you find a path that leads to a water-filled area with multiple waterfalls. This is the same room where you can find the Torch.

When you enter this watery area, stick to the left wall and you will find a narrow opening in the wall. Go down this path and stick to the right wall until you reach the end of the path.

Go prone and crawl through a small opening in the wall. After going through the crevice, you will reach a clearing with a lot of Vampire bats hanging from the ceiling.

Go to the opposite end of the room to find another crevice at the base of a large wall. You will come out the other side to find a large tunnel that leads to a big hole in the ground.

The frog is found on the wall to the south of the giant hole in the ground.

Kerotan Frog #17: Chyornaya Peschera Cave

This frog is found in the same cave chamber you fight The Pain, but you have a chance to shoot this frog after beating the boss. Look at the hole in the ceiling above the platform The Pain fights on to find this frog sitting on a rock.

Kerotan Frog #18: Chyornaya Peschera Cave Entrance

There is a small cave with some traps in it to the northwest of the second clearing near the center of the area. Once in this small cave, turn around and look at the opening above the entrance to find this frog.

Kerotan Frog #19: Ponizovje South

Near the southern entrance of the area, look to the east of the river to find this frog hidden in the branches.

Kerotan Frog #20: Ponizovje West

The Ponizovje West is an optional zone that you can find by following the western path at the north end of the Ponizovje South river.

Once in this area, dive into the water, and you will find a sewer pipe between the docks. The frog is in this pipe.

Kerotan Frog #21: Ponizovje Warehouse: Exterior

There is a water gate in the southwest corner of the area. The frog is on top of the left part of this gate.

Kerotan Frog #22: Ponizovje Warehouse

When in the center of the warehouse, look up at the cement beam near the roof of the building to find this frog.

Kerotan Frog #23: Graniny Gorki South

This is the area where you fight The Fear, but you can shoot this frog before, during, or after the boss fight. Go to the north end of the area, and before hopping up on the small cliff that leads to the exit, look to the west to find this frog sitting on a tree branch.

Kerotan Frog #24: Graniny Gorki Lab Exterior: Outside Walls

Go to the west end of the electric fence and crawl through the opening. Once on the other side of the fence, look to the west to find this frog behind some trees.

Kerotan Frog #25: Graniny Gorki Lab Exterior: Inside Walls

Once inside the walls of Graniny Gorki Lab, go to the east end of the courtyard to find a locked building. Look in the window on the west side of the building and shoot through the window to hit the frog.

Kerotan Frog #26: Graniny Gorki Lab 1F

Go down the western hallway and look for a group of lockers outside the library. This frog is on top of the rightmost locker.

Kerotan Frog #27: Graniny Gorki Lab B1 East

Go to the right cell, all the way at the end of the corridor, to find this frog sitting on a table.

Kerotan Frog #28: Graniny Gorki Lab B1 West

Make your way through this area and go past a guard station. You will find a small lounge room with a TV in the room. Look on the small shelf to the left of the TV to find this frog.

Kerotan Frog #29: Svyatogornyj South

After leaving Ponizovje Warehouse with the keycard from Granin, take a few steps away from the building and then turn around to look at the warehouse. Look up in the corner of the building to find this frog.

Kerotan Frog #30: Svyatogornyj West

Progress through the forest until the path splits, and then go down the western path. This frog is on a rock near a hollowed log.

Kerotan Frog #31: Svyatogornyj East

Svyatogornyj East is an optional area northeast of Svyatogornyj East. Go all the way to the north exit, but instead of going through this exit, take a hidden path that goes to the northeast. This will lead you to Svyatogornyj East. This area has a wooden cabin being patrolled by a few guards.

Head into the cabin and go into the storage room on the west part of the building. This frog is on a shelf in this room.

Kerotan Frog #32: Sokrovenno South

This is one of the areas where you face The End, but you can shoot this frog after defeating the boss. Go behind the structure in the northeast corner of the area, and you will find this frog on a rock behind the building.

Kerotan Frog #33: Sokrovenno East

This is one of the areas where you face The End, but you can shoot this frog after defeating the boss. Go all the way to the south end of the area and the bottom end of the river. You will find this frog in a small opening in the rocks.

Kerotan Frog #34: Sokrovenno North

This is one of the areas where you face The End, but you can shoot this frog after defeating the boss. Go to the south end of the area and look where the path splits into a southeast and southwest path. This frog is next to a tree at the point where these paths split.

Kerotan Frog #35: Krasnogorje Tunnel

Before climbing the long ladder, turn around when facing the ladder and start to make your way back toward the tunnel’s entrance. Look to the right to find this frog on the ground next to the arch.

Kerotan Frog #36: Krasnogorje Mountain Base

Look to the west of the northern exit of this area, and you will find this frog on the cliff overlooking the jungle.

Kerotan Frog #37: Krasnogorje Mountainside

Go all the way to the top of the cliff and then look at the roof of the brick building to the south of the eastern exit.

Kerotan Frog #38: Krasnogorje Mountaintop

Go to the southeast corner of the area, and the frog can be seen on a cliff across a gap.

Kerotan Frog #39: Krasnogorje Mountaintop: Behind Ruins

Look at the closer red radio tower inside the base with the number 7 written on it. This frog is on top of the base of this tower.

Kerotan Frog #40: Krasnogorje Mountaintop: Ruins

As you pass back through the building where you meet with EVA, look up to the shelf near the ceiling to the right of the door that leads back out to Krasnogorje Mountaintop to find this frog.

Kerotan Frog #41: Groznyj Grad Underground Tunnel

NOTE: This Frog is seen during The Fury Boss Fight; while you have a chance to shoot it before the fight begins, you must shoot it before beating the boss.

You can see this frog on top of a cement beam in the center of The Fury’s boss arena. You can get a clear shot of the frog from the path that you take before dropping down into the boss fight arena.

Kerotan Frog #42: Groznyj Grad Southwest

There are several hangars in this area, with 3 on the left and 3 on the right. Hangar 67 is the middle hangar in the left trio. Look through the slightly opened hangar, and you will see the frog inside. You can collect this frog when you first visit Groznyj Grad at night or when you return during the day.

Kerotan Frog #43: Groznyj Grad Southeast

Go to the south side of the building in the middle of the area to find a ladder. Climb up to the roof and look to the east to see this frog on the corner of the building. You can collect this frog when you first visit Groznyj Grad at night or when you return during the day.

Kerotan Frog #44: Groznyj Grad Torture Room

There is a guard station in the northeast corner of the building. Look under the desk of the guard station to find this frog. You can collect this frog when you first visit Groznyj Grad at night or when you return during the day.

Kerotan Frog #45: Groznyj Grad Northwest

There is a watchtower that you can reach behind a fence on the west end of the area. Look at the stairs that lead up to a door seen behind the tower. This frog is on the stairs. You can collect this frog when you first visit Groznyj Grad at night or when you return during the day.

Kerotan Frog #46: Groznyj Grad Northeast

This frog can be found in the tunnel that runs under several areas of Groznyj Grad. The entrance to the tunnel in Groznyj Grad Northeast is in the northeast corner of the zone. Make your way west and then south through this tunnel. There will be a path to the west when you near the south end of the area. The frog is behind a grate at the end of this west tunnel. You can collect this frog when you first visit Groznyj Grad at night or when you return during the day.

Kerotan Frog #47: Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: East Wing

Go up to the second floor of the lab and you will find a bookshelf next to a door at the top of the stairs in the northwest corner of the building. This frog is on top of the shelf. You can collect this frog when you first visit Groznyj Grad at night or when you return during the day.

Kerotan Frog #48: Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: West Wing Corridor

This is a single room area where you need to wear the Major Raikov uniform to pass through. Take off the uniform and look out the southern window to the left of the eastern door. The frog is on an alarm post outside. Shoot through the glass to hit it.

Kerotan Frog #49: Tikhogornyj

NOTE: This Frog must be shot before going up the Tikhogornyj: Behind Waterfall ladder to return to Gronzyj Grad, since you won’t be able to return during the rest of the playthrough.

Right after you finish The Sorrow boss fight, look to the left to see the bottom of the river that runs through the area. The frog is under a branch that blocks the rest of the river.

Kerotan Frog #50: Tikhogornyj: Behind Waterfall

NOTE: This Frog must be shot before going up the ladder to return to Gronzyj Grad, since you won’t be able to return during the rest of the playthrough.

Go all the way to the end of the tunnel and go through a door to find the room with the ladder that leads back up to Gronzyj Grad. Look at the pipe that is on the wall opposite the ladder to find this frog sitting on it.

Kerotan Frog #51: Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: Main Hanger

Go directly to the west of the Shagohod and look behind the middle yellow barrier to find this frog.

Kerotan Frog #52: Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: Main Hanger (Volgin Boss Fight)

NOTE: This Frog is only seen during the Volgin Boss Fight; you must shoot it before beating the boss.

When the boss fight begins, go to the southwest corner of the area and look up at the platform above you. The frog is next to some crates.

Kerotan Frog #53: Groznyj Grad

NOTE: You will be riding EVA’s motorcycle and will have very short windows to hit this Frog. As you approach the end of this area, check the pause menu and if you didn’t hit the Frog, reload the area to try again.

This frog is found on top of the spotlight in the watchtower that you can see when EVA makes her first stop in front of a group of guards.

Kerotan Frog #54: Groznyj Grad Runway South

NOTE: You will be riding EVA’s motorcycle and will have very short windows to hit this Frog. As you approach the end of this area, check the pause menu, and if you didn’t hit the Frog, reload the area to try again.

This frog is found on a forklift to the left of the courtyard, where EVA makes her first stop in front of a group of guards.

Kerotan Frog #55: Groznyj Grad Runway

NOTE: You will be riding EVA’s motorcycle and will have very short windows to hit this Frog. As you approach the end of this area, check the pause menu, and if you didn’t hit the Frog, reload the area to try again.

As EVA drives up the runway, face forward and to the left (EVA’s side of the bike). On the side of the runway are several signs depicting numbers. Look for the sign on the left side of the runway with the number 7 to find this frog. If you aim at the sign from a distance with a sniper, EVA will slow down, making it easier to hit.

Kerotan Frog #56: Groznyj Grad Runway (Shagohod Chase)

NOTE: You will be riding EVA’s motorcycle and will have very short windows to hit this Frog. As you approach the end of this area, check the pause menu, and if you didn’t hit the Frog, reload the area to try again.

As EVA drives up the runway, face forward and to the right (Snake’s side of the bike). On the side of the runway are several signs depicting numbers. Look for the sign on the left side of the runway with the number 18 to find this frog. If you aim at the sign from a distance with a sniper, EVA will slow down, making it easier to hit.

Kerotan Frog #57: Groznyj Grad Rail Bridge (Sniper Section)

NOTE: This Frog is only seen during the Sniper section while you’re waiting for the Shagohod to cross the bridge; you must shoot it before you destroy the bridge as the Shagohod crosses.

Have Snake stand up and look at the left support beam to find the frog sitting next to it.

Kerotan Frog #58: Groznyj Grad Rail Bridge (Shagohod Boss Fight)

NOTE: This Frog is only seen during the Shagohod Boss Fight; you must shoot it before beating the boss.

This frog is on the corner of the brick structure with the radio tower built on top of it.

Kerotan Frog #59: Groznyj Grad Rail Bridge North

NOTE: You will be riding EVA’s motorcycle and will have very short windows to hit this Frog. As you approach the end of this area, check the pause menu, and if you didn’t hit the Frog, reload the area to try again.

After you get past the base ambush that appears after going through a cave tunnel, you will reach a roadblock. This frog is on the ground in front of this roadblock.

Kerotan Frog #60: Lazorevo South

NOTE: You will be riding EVA’s motorcycle and will have very short windows to hit this Frog. As you approach the end of this area, check the pause menu, and if you didn’t hit the Frog, reload the area to try again.

Right at the start of this area, turn to face forward, and you will see a rock in front of you. This frog is sitting in front of this rock.

Kerotan Frog #61: Lazorevo North

NOTE: You will be riding EVA’s motorcycle and will have very short windows to hit this Frog. As you approach the end of this area, check the pause menu, and if you didn’t hit the Frog, reload the area to try again.

Near the start of this area, turn to face the direction the bike is going. When you go over the first hill in the area, this frog is on the first rock in front of you, to the right of a large tree.

Kerotan Frog #62: Zaozyorje West

While escorting EVA and after the guards appear in a cutscene, go down the west path. You will find a log that you need to cross to get over a chasm. While on the log, look down into the chasm. You will find this frog in the southeast corner of the hole in the ground.

Kerotan Frog #63: Zaozyorje East

Go past the first clearing and reach the point where the path splits. Look behind the tree that is right at the point where the road goes left and right to find this frog.

Kerotan Frog #64: Rokovoj Bereg

NOTE: This Frog is only seen during The Boss final fight; you must shoot it before beating the boss.

Look on top of the tree that is directly southeast of the center of the boss arena to find this frog.

After you shoot all of the Kerotan Frogs, you will unlock the “It Ain’t Easy Being Green” Achievement and Trophy. Complete the game and you will unlock the Stealth Camo. This is an invisibility suit, a piece of equipment that will give you a massive boost to your Camo Index. You can also unlock this equipment by beating the entire game without raising an alarm or getting the FOXHOUND rank.

You now know where to find all Kerotan Frog locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.