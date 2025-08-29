The Mosin Nagant is one of two sniper rifles that can be found in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Where the SVD can pack a lethal punch, this modified World War II rifle can fire Tranquilizer rounds to take out enemies from afar and non-lethally. Unlike other weapons found throughout the Russian jungle, getting this gun isn’t as simple as finding it. Players who want to use this extremely useful weapon will need to defeat the boss that carries it without killing them. This guide will show players how to get the Mosin Nagant Sniper Rifle in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Get the Mosin Nagant Sniper Rifle in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The Mosin Nagant can only be unlocked as a reward for defeating The End boss fight non-lethally. This means you will need to empty his entire stamina instead of his health bar. You can check out Gameranx’s full guide on how to beat this boss here. After The End is defeated, you will need to go to the clearing in the forest where The End blows up in the northwest part of Sokrovenno North. In the place of his body, you will find the floating black case. Walk into the case to get the Mosin Nagant. To equip this weapon, go into the menu and go into your Backpack. Go into the Weapons tab and select the Mosin Nagant. You can only have 8 weapons equipped at a time. Now, when you are in gameplay, you can select the sniper rifle.

You now know how to get the Mosin Nagant Sniper Rifle in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.