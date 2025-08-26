Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – All AK-47 Assault Rifle Locations

The AK-47 is a classic Russian weapon, so it only makes sense that it appears early on in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. As players make their way through the Russian jungles, this Assault Rifle is a great choice to use if the stealth mission becomes more of an all-out firefight. This guide will show players where to find all AK-47 Assault Rifle locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Get the AK-47 Assault Rifle in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The AK-47 has two locations where it can be found, both of which are in the Operation Snake Eater portion of the game. To equip this weapon, go into the menu and go into your Backpack. Go into the Weapons tab and select the AK-47. You can only have 8 weapons equipped at a time. Now, when you are in gameplay, you can select the assault rifle.

Location #1

Go to the Rassvet zone after you encounter The Boss on her horse. This is the same area where you find the destroyed warehouse where Sokolov is located during the Virtuous Mission. Go to the west side of the building, and you will find a staircase that leads up to a platform. If you progress to the next morning after meeting EVA, this is the platform where Ocelot takes her at gunpoint and shows off his engraved revolver. A floating black case can be found at the top of the stairs on the platform, containing the AK-47 inside.

Location #2

The second location where the AK-47 can be found is in the Bolshaya Past Base. Go all the way to the northeast corner of the area to find a small concrete building. Walk through the door to find several items on the floor of this single-room building. Among these crates is the floating black case with the AK-47 inside.

You now know how to get the AK-47 Assault Rifle in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.