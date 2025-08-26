Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – All M37 Shotgun Locations

Sneaking through Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is the main goal, but when the going gets tough, a powerful shotgun can turn the tide of battle. That’s why getting the M37 is important for players as they make their way through the Russian jungle. This pump-action shotgun packs a punch that can annihilate even the strongest bosses in the game. To make sure players don’t miss out on this weapon, allow me to reveal the multiple locations where this gun can be found. This guide will show players where to find all M37 Shotgun locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Get the M37 Shotgun in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

There are two locations where you can find the M37 Shothun in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, with one being found in the Virtuous Mission prologue and the Operation Snake Eater main story scenario. If you get the shotgun during Virtuous Mission, you will still need to get it again when you go through Operation Snake Eater. To equip this weapon, go into the menu and go into your Backpack. Go into the Weapons tab and select the M37. You can only have 8 weapons equipped at a time. Now, when you are in gameplay, you can select the shotgun.

Virtuous Mission

Go to the Rassvet zone, the area with the destroyed factory where Sokolov is being held. The first time you arrive here, there will be several guards patrolling the area. Go to the southwest corner of the destroyed building. You will find a floating black case in the corner of the building next to some boxes. Pick up the case to get the M37 inside.

Operation Snake Eater

To find the M37 during Operation Snake Eater, make your way through the caves that Snake falls into after the Ocelot Boss Fight. You will need to make your way to Chyornaya Peschera Cave, the second area found in the cave. Right at the entrance to this area, the cave will split into two paths: a larger path going to the left and a smaller crevasse in the wall going to the right. Follow the path to the right and you will find a small clearing. In the middle of this area is the black case containing the M37 shotgun.

You now know how to get the M37 Shotgun in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.