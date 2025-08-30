Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – All Cigarette Gas Spray Locations

Most of the weapons in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater are pretty straightforward. Classic Assault Rifles, Snipers, and Shotguns, but for a game with clear inspirations from spy movies like 007, it only makes sense that there are a few weird and wacky gadgets that players can get their hands on. That’s where the Cigarette Gas Spray weapon comes in. This capsule of fake cigarettes allows each one to release a sleeping gas that can knock out any enemy close enough just like a Tranq dart. It is also one of the few weapons that can be used while in disguise, so its very important players grab this item so that they can get past anyone that might see through their ruse. This guide will show players all Cigarette Gas Spray locations in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Get the Cigarette Gas Spray in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

There are two locations where you can find the Cigarette Gas Spray in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, both of which are found during the Operation Snake Eater main story scenario. To use this weapon, go into the menu and go into your Backpack. Go into the Weapons tab and select the Cigarette Gas Spray. You can only have 8 weapons equipped at a time. Now, when you are in gameplay, you can select the case.

Location #1

The first place you can find the Cigarette Gas Spray weapon is in Graniny Gorki Lab B1 West. There is a guard station in this area. Take out the guard inside and make your way inside. You will find a floating black case in the corner of the room. Walk into the case to find and pick up the Cigarette Gas Spray.

Location #2

If you miss the first location, you can find the Cigarette Gas Spray in the locker area of Groznyj Grad Weapons Lab: East Wing. Go to the second floor and into the control room at the north end of the building. This is a room with a lot of terminals and scientists. Look under the table at the center of the room to find the second Cigarette Gas Spray location.

You now know how to get the Cigarette Gas Spray in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.