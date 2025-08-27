Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – The Fear Boss Fight Guide

The Fear is the second member of the COBRA Unit that players will need to battle in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. With spider-like movements, invisibility, and the surrounding bobby-trapped jungle on his side, players will need to overcome their fear to take down this boss. While his fast movements and ability to heal through eating food might make this fight seem really challenging, there are a few tips that can trap this seasoned combatant in a web of your creation. This guide will show players how to beat The Fear Boss Fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.

How to Beat The Fear Boss Fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Just like most of the other bosses in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, you can choose between either performing lethal or non-lethal attacks against The Fear. Weapons that use real bullets or other weapons that kill normal enemies will deplete the health bar of the boss, while non-lethal weapons will chip away at their stamina bar. If you can fully deplete either bar, you will win the boss fight, but beating the boss by non-lethal means will give you an extra reward. Whether you decide to take the lethal or non-lethal option, make sure you remove the Suppressor from your weapon, as there is no need for stealth here and you don’t want to reduce the durability of your silencer for no reason.

Before getting into the fight proper, you will need to make sure you go into the Cure menu and remove the arrow that The Fear shoots into Snake’s leg during the cutscene leading into the fight. Leaving this in your leg puts you at a disadvantage.

With the arrow removed, you can begin the fight properly. The Fear will take to the tree tops while using a stealth suit that makes him invisible. You can still see a reflection off him, so it’s not impossible to see him, but finding him can be a struggle. If you’ve found the Thermal Goggles, you should equip them to help you track him in the trees more easily.

As he jumps from tree to tree, he will sometimes stop and take aim at you with his crossbow. You will need to dodge out of the way to avoid these shots, but they can also help you track his position if you lack the Thermals. There are a few different types of crossbow attacks. One is a simple single arrow that can wound you. Another one of his attacks sees him shoot several volleys of arrows in quick succession. Another attack sees The Fear shoot a single powerful bolt with an explosion on the end, which detonates shortly after it hits its target. The other attack sees the Fear shoot into the air, causing the bolts to rain down from the sky, easily getting around anything you might be using for cover. The first time he does this move, the startup will be shown as a cutscene, so you will know that it’s coming. You also need to be mindful of the surrounding area, as it is full of traps that you can trip.

When The Fear lands on a branch, you have an opening to target him. You can use the M37 shotgun, M1911A1 pistol, or AK-47 assault rifle for a lethal defeat, but you will need to use your Mk22 Tranq pistol and Stun Grenades to take down the boss non-lethally.

When The Fear drops below 50% stamina, he will climb down from his tree and scavenge for food. If he can find some food, he will recover some stamina. You can take poison food or rotten food and throw it on the ground. You can bring poisoned/rotten food from earlier in the game with you, like poison snakes and spiders, but there are Fly Agaric mushrooms found around the boss fight arena, which can be used to poison the boss.

Throw these poison items on the ground and when The Fear gets hungry, he has a chance to eat them. You should try to shoot down some of the fruits in the trees and pick them up to limit the boss’s options for food, to increase the chance he eats the poisoned food. If he does eat something poisonous or rotten, he will become sick, causing him to throw up. This will do massive damage to his stamina bar. It also gives you an opening to shoot him or perform some CQC.

The fight is fairly straightforward from here. Just shoot him when he’s in the trees and use bad food when he jumps down. You can also do some CQC when he is down on the ground to do a little more stamina damage as well.

If you defeat The Fear non-lethally, you will get the “Spider” Camouflage. This uniform will give you a massive boost to your Camo Index when worn, at the cost of your stamina. You can find this camo in the middle of the boss fight arena, right where The Fear blows up after his defeat.

You now know how to beat The Fear boss fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as well as other great games in the future.